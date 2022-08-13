Marty Robertson’s “Bad Fish” Makes Major Changes Prior to NPK Tulsa

This weekend Marty Robertson and team will take the Bad Fish Barracuda to Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park for the next stop on the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings circuit.

Coming off of a summer break as the most recent winner of the Future Street Outlaws class, Robertson and team have made some serious changes to their engine combination.

Going into this weekend Robertson will now be running a screw-blown engine setup – a welcomed change by the team. The “Bad Fish” ‘Cuda has seemingly toyed around with every style of power adder, and the hope is that the screw blower could just what the program needs for consistent success.

After spending a few days testing and getting kinks ironed out the team is feeling confident going into this weekend that the car can perform to it’s highest potential. Car Chief Mike DePalma noted, “There is no team that will out work us. We have put in countless hours getting this program together and we’re feeling confident going into the weekend.”