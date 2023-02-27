Marty Robertson, Type-A Motorsports Ready for Battle at $100,000-to-Win World Series of Pro Mod

Marty Robertson Racing is set to open up a busy 2023 season this week at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM), March 3-5 at Bradenton Motorsports Park. It will mark his first event behind the wheel of his Type A Motorsports 2022 RJ Race Cars Camaro, sporting a screw-blown Noonan Hemi.

Robertson, a veteran in classes such as Radial vs. the World, Pro Stock, and No Prep Kings, is ready to line up against 60 of the best Pro Mod drivers in the world for a shot at $100,000.

“Just having our name be a part of this is a big opportunity for us, and we’re glad to be able to play with so many incredible teams and racers in the WSOPM,” Robertson said. “I’m coming into Pro Mod kind of fresh, but we have very similar equipment. We have a very powerful team put together this year, stepping in with Modern Racing. Their background and talent has won some national events the last couple years in Pro Mod. I’d tell everybody they have a bit of competition coming their way.”

Robertson has been busy with private testing, and will continue to test in the days leading up to the event. That data, along with the impressive numbers fellow driver Lyle Barnett put up in the same car at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals last December, gives Robertson confidence that he will be very competitive.

“I know that we have one of the fastest cars in the field,” said Robertson. “We’ve proven that already. But I’m not so naïve as to believe there’s not a lot of other outlying circumstances that dictate whether you’re in the field. We have a car that’s well into the top half as far as the car’s capability. But there’s a lot of other things, and the stack of drivers we’re up against is a big one. A lot of super successful, talented guys and teams. There is such parity that it’s anybody’s game to win. That’s the funnest part of it for me. We have to fight our way to the top with everybody else, and knock them down one by one. But we’re very capable of doing that.”

Robertson also has a huge grudge race lined up against No Prep Kings and radial standout driver Manny Buginga. The two will face off during Rivals Night, which will take place Friday during the evening qualifying session.

“To me, there’s nothing more exciting than to go out there and kick a guy in the ass that has had success, because that just bolsters our team,” said Robertson. “Manny and I have been throwing punches privately behind the scenes already, leading up to the race. I’m very excited to line up against him.”

With so much money on the line, it would be easy to lose focus on the task at hand. But Robertson said it’s not the cash that will be his main source of motivation when he rolls into Bradenton.

“We’re not coming for the money,” Robertson said. “We’re coming for the prestige and the crown to be called the fastest doorslammer in the world. But the money’s a bonus. We all know money makes the world go ‘round, and it certainly takes a lot of it to enjoy this sport. So money is a factor, but not the driving factor. It’s a bonus that we’d be glad to take home.”

Tickets are now available at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans not in attendance can stream all of the drag racing classes at the WSOPM on FloRacing.com.