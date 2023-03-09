Marty Robertson Racing Ready for New Challenge at NHRA Gatornationals

After a strong showing at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, Marty Robertson and his Type A Motorsports-backed Pro Mod team are anxious to get back in action at this weekend’s season-opening NHRA Gatornationals. Robertson and his supercharged late-model Camaro will be making their competition debut in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports.

“This Pro Mod group has worked tirelessly over the offseason putting this program together with NHRA – a program that now includes major television exposure, a championship playoff system, and fantastic purses,” said Robertson. “We’re proud to see the series reach this point, and now our focus turns to the competition side of the equation. We witnessed firsthand how competitive Pro Mod drag racing has become at the World Series of Pro Mod last weekend, and I’m sure we’ll see that trend continue in Gainesville. I’m looking forward to throwing our hat in the ring and seeing what we can do.”

Robertson’s team, led by renowned crew chief Justin Elkes, will be aiming to establish themselves as championship contenders in drag racing’s premiere touring series. Gainesville Raceway has been home to numerous records and barrier-breaking passes in its five-decade run, including the first 300-mph Top Fuel pass in 1992 and the first 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle pass. With a slew of fresh faces competing in Pro Mod this season, it’s not unlikely more history will be made at the historic event.

The first round of qualifying for Pro Mod is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Friday, with a second session at 6 p.m. Qualifying continues on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., with eliminations getting underway at 5 p.m. Final eliminations will continue on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled to be competing in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series this year, and proud of the work that’s been done to take the series to the next level,” said Robertson. “Now, it’s time to go racing. Justin and the rest of the team have worked incredibly hard on this program over the last several months, and it’s time to see that hard work pay off. We’re ready.”

The NHRA Gatornationals will take place from March 10th through the 14th at the Gainesville Raceway. The season-opening event is the first of 10-races on the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports tour.

