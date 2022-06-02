Connect with us

Marty Robertson, 'Bad Fish' to Make Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Debut at National Trail Raceway
The fan-favorite ‘Badfish’ Barracuda is back and will be making its STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings event debut at National Trail Raceway June 3-4 with Marty Robertson behind the wheel. Converted from a small tire-specific, wheelie-bar-less configuration to its current big-tires-and-bars setup at Larry Jeffers Race Cars over the winter, Robertson’s “Bad Fish” was finished by the in-house team at Elite Motorsports in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, before arriving in Texas at EliteHP to officially become “race ready”.

“This is our first time competing at a No Prep Kings race,” said Robertson. “This is going to be a big learning experience for us and the entire team couldn’t be more ready to put our thinking caps on to learn the process and programs to set us up for future success. We put this program together earlier this spring and we have been working around the clock to get this thing ready for Ohio.”
Marty teamed up with Team Boddie Racing earlier this season to get the invite to the fifth season of STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings. With a crew of racing veterans in their own right, like Mike DePalma and Mick Snyder, alongside Patrick Barnhill and Jason Lee making the tuning calls, the team is no stranger to success in the world of drag racing.
“We are stepping into the territory of the fastest street racers in the country and our focus is on the ‘A Players’ of the show. We will put our heads together to figure out how to run with them as we get our feet wet here in the NPK world,” Robertson continued. “Boddie and his team are showing us the ropes while running Marty Robertson Power under the hood, so together we should be a force to be reckoned with all while knowing we have a long way to go in our rookie season.”
Robertson and his team come into Hebron confident, but humble as they make their debut.
“We have been working day and night on this program since we decided to do this,” concludes Robertson. “Larry Jeffers, Elite Motorsports, Elite HP and our entire crew have been a huge help in turning this dream into a reality. We’ve been testing a few times and are confident as we start this journey this weekend. Our goal is to be seen and heard out here. We plan on being a thorn in these guys’ and gals’ side for the rest of the season, starting now.”

