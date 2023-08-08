Martinos Gain Mid-Season Momentum In Michigan

Former Top Dragster World Champion Tom Martino started the mid-season swing of the 2023 PDRA Tour at US 131 Motorsports Park this past weekend with an Elite Top Dragster victory in the final round of the postponed PDRA ProStars event on Friday evening and came up .007 seconds short of a double-win weekend at the PDRA Northern Nationals on Saturday with a runner-up finish.

“The transition from nitrous to Procharger has been pretty seamless thanks to the great associates of our race program, Scott Duggins / PAR Racing Engines, and Maddox Race Cars. We knew it wouldn’t be long before we landed our Lucas Top Dragster in the Winner’s Circle when we debuted this new combination back in April at GALOT. This car has been very consistent right from the start, and after the weekend we had in Michigan, I think we have a great chance to accomplish what we set out to do at the start of the season,” stated Tom.

“As we head into the final three events of the 2023 PDRA Tour, we are running tracks that we’ve had success with over the years and know what we have to do to secure another World Championship. We made the statement we needed to make in Michigan in front of a packed house at US 131 Motorsports Park and can’t wait to keep this momentum rolling into Darlington,” added race engineer Ryan Martino.

The Martinos would like to thank Lucas, Salt Life, Sonnax Performance, Aim Transportation Solutions, Lyden Oil Company, NGK Spark Plugs, K&N Filters, Mickey Thompson Tires, Strange Engineering, Rossler Transmissions, XS Power Batteries, Fel-Pro Performance Gaskets, PAR Racing Engines, R&R Auto Body, FTI Performance Converters, Exotic Fabrication, the Haus Auto Group, and Pier Graphics for their continued support.

