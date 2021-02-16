Martino Motorsports Top Dragster Team Debuts New Look for 2021

Coming off a strong 2020 season campaign, national drag racing standouts Tom and Ryan Martino of Martino Motorsports look to “ignite” their upcoming race season to championship status once again with a new look showcasing NGK’s line of Ignition Coils. 2021 will mark the Martinos’ 23rd season partnered with NGK as an associate of their race program.

NGK Ignition Coils

ADVERTISEMENT



“Everyone knows NGK Spark Plugs are championship proven year-after-year and a world leader in its industry, but how many people actually know ‘The NGK Family’ is more than spark plugs?” states Tom Martino.

In 2016, NGK launched its Ignition Coil line to accompany their trusted Spark Plug and Wire set products. NGK’s Ignition Coil offering includes over 450 SKUs that represent coverage for 95% of vehicles in operation in the USA alone, including coverage for late model domestic and import vehicles. NGK’s Ignition Coils are engineered to OE fit and form for ease of installation, and function to ensure optimal performance under extreme conditions to help reduce emissions, fuel consumption, and increase efficiency.

“With 80+ years of proven experience in the automotive industry, there’s a reason why NGK is known and trusted as ‘The Ignition Specialist’. NGK’s Ignition Coils are manufactured to the same quality standards as their world-renowned spark plugs and undergo extreme testing conditions in an ISO 17025 certified lab to ensure their ignition coils are reliable and continue to meet the highest performance and durability standards,” adds Ryan Martino.

“We utilize NGK product lines in our championship proven NGK Top Dragster, daily drivers, motorhome, lawn care equipment, track support vehicles… you name it! We had the opportunity to tour the NGK manufacturing plant in Sissonville, West Virginia a few years back and we were blown away with the amount of detail, quality control standards, and engineering that go into NGK products. NGK’s employees are top notch and take great pride in ensuring NGK is the best ignition product in the industry whether it’s street, strip, or auxiliary. When we turn a key, push a button, or pull a chord, we truly know we have the best when running with NGK!” concludes Ryan.

New Look

The Martinos’ new look for 2021 will also include a custom paint design from R&R Auto Body in Cleveland, Ohio and additionally highlight long-time marketing partners: NGK Spark Plugs, NTK Sensors, Salt Life, K&N Filters, Lucas Oil Products, Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels, Strange Engineering, Rossler Transmissions, XS Power Batteries, Sonnax Performance, R&R Auto Body, Fel-Pro Performance Gaskets, Victory1 Performance, DJ Safety, PAR Racing Engines, Meguiar’s Wax, Mac Sherrill Race Cars, Haus Auto Group, Pier Graphics, Applied Racing Components (ARC), CFM Performance Carburetors, and The Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“2020 gave us a good look at the things we always took for granted and how to truly appreciate the small things in life. We are really looking forward to all of the great stops scheduled on the NHRA and PDRA tours this season and making our return to some of the best tracks in the country to compete in front of the best fans in the world!”, concludes Tom.

Comments