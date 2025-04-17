Martin One Source Parnters with Flyin’ Ryan Oehler, El Bandido Yankee Tequila Racing as Official Communications Partner

Martin One Source (MOS) is thrilled to announce its partnership with NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle racer Ryan “Flyin’ Ryan” Oehler and his El Bandido Yankee Tequila Racing team as their official communications partner for the 2025 season. This collaboration strengthens MOS’s presence in the high-adrenaline world of motorsports while providing top-tier branding, printing and promotional solutions to one of the sport’s most dynamic teams.

With over 35 years of experience in branding and communication solutions, MOS continues to support premier organizations by delivering innovative marketing materials and high-quality promotional products. This partnership will enhance the visibility of Flyin’ Ryan’s team and showcase MOS’s ability to deliver high-impact branding solutions to the motorsports industry.

“Partnering with Flyin’ Ryan and the El Bandido Yankee Tequila racing team is an exciting opportunity for Martin One Source,” said Doug Brady, MOS Vice President. “Ryan’s passion, performance, and engaging presence make him a perfect representative for our brand. We are excited to provide the team with our high-quality branding solutions and be part of their journey in the 2025 NHRA season.”

Flyin’ Ryan Oehler has been a force in NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle racing since making his professional debut in 2017. With notable event wins—including the 2020 E3 Spark Plugs Nationals in Indianapolis and the 2021 DENSO 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas—Oehler has cemented his reputation as a fierce competitor.

His 2024 Buell S&S 160 cubic inch V-Twin motorcycle—powered by an engine built and modified by his dad, Brad “Bad Brad” Oehler—continues to push performance limits with a career-best 6.798-second elapsed time and a top speed of 199.91 mph.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Martin One Source on board as our official communications partner,” said Ryan. “They’re our neighbors here in Illinois, and I’ve seen firsthand that their branding and promotional products are second to none. They’re going to power our El Bandido Yankee team’s impact on the fans into high gear and across the finish line, for sure. They work as hard as we do and know how important unique branding solutions are in today’s professional racing environment.”

Flyin’ Ryan races next at the NHRA American Rebel Light 4-Wide Nationals on April 25-27 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

This story was originally published on April 17, 2025.