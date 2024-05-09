Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Mark III Employee Benefits Joins Kalitta Motorsports Family of Corporate Partners

Published

Mark III Employee Benefits is the latest addition to the Kalitta Motorsports family of corporate partners, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Season resumes May 17-19, 2024, at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Ill.

 Mark III will be primary sponsor on reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn., June 7-9, 2024 – it is the company’s first NHRA sponsorship. Mark III will host its clients and guests at the Kalitta Motorsports VIP Hospitality area during the Thunder Valley Nationals as well as any of the remaining races on the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing schedule.

In addition, company executives will join existing Kalitta Motorsports partners at the team’s annual Business-to-Business Summit in Chicago prior to next week’s race. Mark III is also a sponsor of Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team entry that competes in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

“Mark III joining our team is great news for our race team,” Doug Kalitta said. “It’s always important to bring new companies into NHRA Drag Racing, and I’m confident Mark III will like what they see when they’re with us in Bristol. We appreciate the Browder family and their team having confidence in our race team – our guys are really hungry, and it would be pretty awesome to get Mark III in the winner’s circle at their first race.”

“Joining Kalitta Motorsports, with an icon like Connie Kalitta leading the charge, is really an honor for Mark III and our entire organization,” Mark III Vice President, Sales & Marketing Neil Browder said. “This team wins races and championships, and we are thrilled to be on Doug Kalitta’s car; their success over the years led us to NHRA and this partnership. We attended a race earlier this year and saw firsthand how this family-owned team operates – we knew immediately that we wanted to get involved. Their successful B2B (business-to-business) program fits our immediate and future goals of growing our Employee Benefits industry business, and we look forward to attending next week’s summit in Chicago.”

Founded in 1973, Mark III is one of the leading independent brokers for public sector employee benefits clients in the southeast United States, representing more than 300,000 public servants. With teams located in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the company offers a variety of health insurance plans, life insurance, legal plans and disability plans. Its entire customer base is comprised of county governments, public school systems, municipalities, and townships, which provides its firm unique leverage and knowledge to simplify benefits for public-sector employers and their employees.

This story was originally published on May 9, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.