Mark III Employee Benefits Joins Kalitta Motorsports Family of Corporate Partners

Mark III Employee Benefits is the latest addition to the Kalitta Motorsports family of corporate partners, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Season resumes May 17-19, 2024, at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Ill.

Mark III will be primary sponsor on reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta’s Top Fuel dragster at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn., June 7-9, 2024 – it is the company’s first NHRA sponsorship. Mark III will host its clients and guests at the Kalitta Motorsports VIP Hospitality area during the Thunder Valley Nationals as well as any of the remaining races on the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing schedule.

In addition, company executives will join existing Kalitta Motorsports partners at the team’s annual Business-to-Business Summit in Chicago prior to next week’s race. Mark III is also a sponsor of Kyle Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Team entry that competes in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

“Mark III joining our team is great news for our race team,” Doug Kalitta said. “It’s always important to bring new companies into NHRA Drag Racing, and I’m confident Mark III will like what they see when they’re with us in Bristol. We appreciate the Browder family and their team having confidence in our race team – our guys are really hungry, and it would be pretty awesome to get Mark III in the winner’s circle at their first race.”

“Joining Kalitta Motorsports, with an icon like Connie Kalitta leading the charge, is really an honor for Mark III and our entire organization,” Mark III Vice President, Sales & Marketing Neil Browder said. “This team wins races and championships, and we are thrilled to be on Doug Kalitta’s car; their success over the years led us to NHRA and this partnership. We attended a race earlier this year and saw firsthand how this family-owned team operates – we knew immediately that we wanted to get involved. Their successful B2B (business-to-business) program fits our immediate and future goals of growing our Employee Benefits industry business, and we look forward to attending next week’s summit in Chicago.”

Founded in 1973, Mark III is one of the leading independent brokers for public sector employee benefits clients in the southeast United States, representing more than 300,000 public servants. With teams located in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, the company offers a variety of health insurance plans, life insurance, legal plans and disability plans. Its entire customer base is comprised of county governments, public school systems, municipalities, and townships, which provides its firm unique leverage and knowledge to simplify benefits for public-sector employers and their employees.

This story was originally published on May 9, 2024.