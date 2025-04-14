Marcus Birt to Wheel Black Mamba at Throwdown in T-Town

When Keith Haney Racing rolls into the Throwdown in T-Town on May 9-10 at Osage Casino & Hotel Tulsa Raceway Park, it won’t be Keith Haney himself behind the wheel of the Black Mamba Pro Mod — it’ll be none other than powerhouse driver Marcus Birt, aka “The Axeman.”

Haney, Founder, competitor and two-time Pro Mod champion of the Summit Racing Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service, is stepping aside for a worthy reason: attending his daughter’s graduation as she earns her Master’s degree.

“I want to be there to support her — she’s done such a great job,” Haney said. “But don’t think for a second we’re backing down from competition. Marcus is a badass driver, and I know he’ll drive the wheels off the Black Mamba.”

Birt, no stranger to the Pro Mod spotlight, is set to shake up the MWDRS field with his return to nitrous-powered competition. Known for piloting his iconic nitrous Corvette nicknamed John Gotti. Marcus has been as quick as 3.55 at 208 MPH on a radial tire and has run low 3.60s in Pro Mod trim. He’s excited to get back in the seat — especially one with this much bite.

“It’s going to be cool driving the Black Mamba,” said Birt. “I haven’t been in a nitrous Pro Mod in a few years, and I’m ready to get back in. We’re going to be ready — I’m looking forward to driving in front of the Tulsa crowd.”

The move is strategic. MWDRS rules state that points stay with the team, not the driver, which means every race matters in the chase for a championship. With Haney aiming for his third Pro Mod title, putting a proven winner in the driver’s seat was essential.

Haney’s tuner, Brandon Switzer, is famously selective about who he trusts with the Black Mamba’s power — and he’s fully confident in Birt’s capabilities.

“Brandon doesn’t let just anyone drive this car,” Haney said. “He respects Marcus and believes in what he brings to the table.”

This isn’t the first time Haney and Birt have crossed paths on track. The two famously grudge-raced at the World Series of Pro Mod in Florida a few years back. Now, the roles flip as Birt takes the wheel of Haney’s flagship machine, aiming to keep the championship momentum alive.

Fans can catch all the action at Throwdown in T-Town, one of the biggest races of the year at Tulsa Raceway Park. With incredible races, VIP Suites, Starting Line Access, and a special Tailgate Section, this event is a must-attend for diehard drag racing fans.

For more details, visit www.keithhaneyracing.com or tulsaracewaypark.com.

This story was originally published on April 14, 2025.