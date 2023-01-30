Marcus Birt Takes U.S. Street Nationals Pro 275 Crown

Marcus Birt left December’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton as the Pro 275 runner-up after losing to NHRA Top Fuel star Antron Brown by thousandths of a second in the final round. Birt found redemption at the U.S. Street Nationals, piloting Tommy Youmans’ ProCharged “Salvage Title” Mustang to the event win.

In the final round, he left first and recorded a 3.678 at 202.94 to beat Jason Collins and his 3.711 at 201.34 in Scott Tidwell’s screw-blown ’69 Camaro. The performance also tied Collins’ No. 1 qualifying effort as low E.T. of the event.

“This is the way we want to start the year off,” Birt said. “We’re going to run this whole [FuelTech Radial Outlaws] series. We left here last time coming up a little short. I think we had the car to win, we just kind of laid back a little bit because we didn’t think they were going to run as good as they did. I can’t say enough about Lee [White], Kyle [Pettis], Eddie [Wilson], Jesse [Blount], and of course, Mr. Tommy for letting me drive this thing.

“Thanks to all the people that help us, like UPR, Pro Line, and FuelTech,” concluded Birt. “We have a good team. We just have to keep the momentum going. We have a long way to go for the points championship, but that’s our whole goal.”