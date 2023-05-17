Manny Buginga Announces Name of Newly Acquired Pro Mod, Discusses ‘Confidence’ Ahead of Route 66 NHRA Nationals

In true Manny Buginga fashion, he announced today the nickname of his recently acquired Roots-Supercharged ’20 Camaro. The name of Buginga’s Pro Mod that he purchased from his newly appointed crew chief Todd “King Tut” Tutterow, is “Marv.”

“‘Marv’ is the name we used to call our ProCharger, and it’s based on ‘Home Alone,’” Buginga explained, referencing the iconic Christmastime movie.

Buginga is known for his “Manny Race Red” paint and for giving his cars monikers. “Marv” will be debuted in all its glory at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Buginga switched to the roots supercharger program at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in the NHRA Fuel Tech Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports class. Now, he’s ready to get back in the car for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals and start turning on some win lights.

“I feel great and confident going into this race,” said Buginga. “We got some laps in the car, and now we know about this big blower myth. They say it’s like you can’t see you, you need mirrors on the walls and a helicopter coming in so you can see the tree. I got over all these myths, and believe it or not, it’s more comfortable to drive than my ProCharger car.”

“I feel really comfortable in that car. Todd says we’re doing an ok job driving, and they’ve been doing some testing in Indy this week,” he continued.

Buginga and Tutterow, along with 2022 Radial vs. the World Champion Jason Lee and Eric Gustafson of R&E Racing and Coast Packing Company, made their debut at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals as a two-car Pro Mod team. Lee has been piloting Buginga’s Pro Mod “Fred” for the 2023 season with a fresh wrap showcasing Coast Packing Company.

New to the NHRA Pro Mo world, Buginga and Lee qualified for their first-ever four-wide race during the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Buginga went out in the first round, and Lee made it to the final four-wide of the day, finishing fourth in the quad.

“I got good people around me and, as soon as we get on to this winning streak as, as Franny [McCarthy] would say when the faucet turns on, watch out because it starts running,” he said. “Six weeks ago, I didn’t know that I was coming back, and then six weeks later, we come out with two cars, and Jason went to the finals.”

“Marv” will soon be joined by another Mustang, built by Larry Jeffers Race Cars. Team Buginga has yet to announce the driver of the newly built race car that is set to hit the track sometime later this season.

“We had a poll going on social media on what to name the new Mustang,” continued Buginga. “Now, we have to tally up the votes between these five names: Ted, Wilma, Ned, Jed and Barney.”

“I figured if I get ‘Marv’ and one more Pro Mod, I’ll have three cars. I’ll have a good shot at winning a race if I have three of them,” said Buginga.

“Todd and Ty Tutterow are doing a great job. Plus, Jason Lee and Eric Gustafson, as new members of the team, are doing a phenomenal job with the Pro Charger,” Buginga said. “Thanks to ProCharger, Mark Micke, Ty-Drive, VP Racing Fuels, Menscer Motorsports, Pro-Line Racing, Fuel Tech, Wes Buck and Mike Carpenter at Drag Illustrated, Stroud, Summit Racing, MJM Construction, RIFE Sensors and Precision Shaft Technologies.”