Manley Expands Turbo Tuff® Tri-Beam Rod Offerings

Manley Performance has expanded the availability of its highly-acclaimed Turbo Tuff® Tri-Beam forged steel connecting rods for highly-boosted or nitrous oxide-fed Sport Compact applications. The exclusive “Tri-Beam” configuration is a hybrid incorporating both I-beam and H-beam features.

Based on forgings of 4340 aircraft quality vacuum degassed steel or 300M alloy, the I-beam is undercut so it has ribs that resemble a shallow “H.” The ribs continue around the pin end to reinforce it and maintain pin bore roundness. Similarly, the caps are ribbed to reinforce the big end and ensure housing roundness.

Other attributes include large radius cap corners with a shallow bolt spot-face to improve fatigue strength and pin holes at the 10:00 and 2:00 position on the small end to improve wrist pin lubrication. They are shot-peened to MIL spec and magnafluxed, then equipped with special high strength ARP rod bolts; either the 220,000 psi rated ARP2000™ models or 260,000 psi Custom Age 625+ bolts.

Tri-Beam rods are conservatively rated at 1,000 flywheel HP (4340) or 1,400 HP (300M) for 4-cylinder engines and increase for additional cylinders. They are now available for over 30 engine types, including Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Renault, Subaru and Toyota applications. For additional information call Manley’s tech team at 732-905-3366 or visit the firm’s website at www.ManleyPerformance.com.

