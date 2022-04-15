Connect with us

Manley Expands 'Extreme Duty' Inconel Exhaust Valve Offerings
First Look: Roderjan Busato's New RJ-Built Pro Boost '22 Camaro

ProCharger Joins Mid-West Drag Racing Series as Series Sponsor

Mickey Thompson Releases New ET Front Dragster Tire

VP Racing's Engine Oils Debut in NHRA Pro Stock with Camrie Caruso

WELD Partners with Nitro Teams for 2022 NHRA Camping World Series Season

MWDRS Welcomes Voss Wheelie Bars as Title Sponsor of Top Sportsman Class

WELD Announces Contingency Program for 2022 NHRA Competitors

Direct Connection Contingency Program to Deliver $10,000 Per Win for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Racers

Sonnax Debuts Aftermarket’s Toughest Ford 9" Pinion Yokes

With engine builders striving to build higher amounts of combustion pressure through increasing supercharger and turbocharger boost levels, Manley Performance has the answer for these high exhaust temperature environments with its expanded Extreme Duty valve line. Originally developed for supercharged, nitromethane-burning engines, Manley’s Extreme Duty valves —manufactured from the company’s unique XH-432 XtremeAlloy (Inconel material and proprietary heat-treat process) have   been the mainstay of drag racing’s top Pros for decades.

In addition to stocking application-specific models for most popular engine families, Manley offers Extreme Duty valves through its Gen II program for custom valve orders. Through this program, Manley maintains an inventory of “blanks” in popular stem diameters and finishes them to the desired length and head specifications.

Other attributes of Manley’s Extreme Duty exhaust valves include swirl polishing, chrome stems and hard tips. They are engineered to operate in temperatures exceeding 1600° (F).

Manley Performance manufactures valves from no less than five stainless steel alloys, plus titanium, and a complete lineup of ancillary valve train components (locks, retainers, springs and seats). For details visit www.ManleyPerformance.com or call the company’s tech line at 732-905-3366.

