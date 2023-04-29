Makenna Brown Wins RAD Torque Systems $20,000 32-Car Shootout at the Spring Fling

Day four of the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park saw rain until the late morning, but that didn’t stop the track crew from working tirelessly on the racing surface to have cars ready to fire up at 1 p.m.

The Fling Team made the decision to combine both the Silver State $50,000 race and the Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 race into one $100,000 event that would begin Friday and be completed Saturday. With 383 entries staging up for the first round, the objective was to finish the buyback round and run the RAD Torque Systems $20,000 32-Car Shootout.

In the late afternoon, Blane Parrish and Will Holloman matched up in the Brodix Best Package Runoff. Parrish qualified with a .002 package on the door car side with his 1993 Mustang and Holloman on the dragster side with a .003 package. Parrish was .012 and .019 over the dial for the win against Holloman and walked away with the SR20 cylinder heads.

After the completion of the buyback round of the $100,000 event and the Brodix Runoff, 32 drivers went head-to-head in the RAD $20,000 Shootout. The eight drivers in the ladder round included Makenna Brown, Connor Caulder, Kevin Brannon, Troy Williams Jr., Ken Batchelor, Will Holloman, John Brown, and Jeff Verdi.

Williams bowed out by way of a .008 redlight against Batchelor, while the monster pairing of Holloman and Brannon was separated by just .002 at the stripe. Brannon was .006 and dead-on one to the .002 and dead-on seven run of Holloman. Although Makenna Brown was .009 behind at the hit against Verdi, she took .001 to run dead-on two for the win. Caulder was .008 on the tree and .001 ahead at the stripe to advance past John Brown.

One thousandth separated Brown and Brannon, but Brannon broke out by just two thousandths taking .007 at the finish line. Brown ran it down to be dead-on four to earn a spot in the final round. The other side of the semifinals saw Batcher let go .007 and run .017 over against the .005 and .010 breakout of Caulder.

Batchelor turned it .007 red in the final and Brown claimed the RAD Torque Systems $20,000 Shootout payday in the Burleson-owned dragster she had never driven prior.

Saturday will wrap up the Strange Spring Fling with the completion of the Silver State/Wiseco Performance Products $100,000 event! Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of JEGS Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “GALOT” to 41372 for race updates.