MAHLE Motorsport Steps Up to Sponsor All Southeast Gassers Association Classes for 2022

MAHLE Motorsport, manufacturer of high-performance custom race pistons and shelf-stock PowerPak piston kits and rings, announces plans to sponsor all classes of Southeast Gassers Association (SEGA) racing for 2022. As one of the fastest growing forms of drag racing in the U.S. with its ‘60s era style vintage vehicles competing with many of the original gasser rules and styles – 105 4-speed gassers, super stocks and A/FX race cars. MAHLE Motorsport, long a supporter, is now sponsoring all six race classes – A/Gas, B/Gas, C/Gas and SEGA Super Stock, H/Gas and A/FX.

With grassroots participation limited to the look of a 1967 era drag car, rules are carefully constructed to ensure that the body, wheels/tires, chassis/suspension and engine compartment are in line with what was prevalent during this exciting era of drag racing so no automatic transmissions are allowed.

SEGA will host 11 events in 2022. The season starts March 11 at the Silver Dollar Raceway in Reynolds, GA and concludes the weekend of November 4 at the Shady Side Dragway in Shelby, NC. All races can be watched live at www.southeastgassers.t v , or viewed uploads can be found on YouTube and on Facebook . SEGA’s two exhibition classes are H/Gas and A/FX.

MAHLE Motorsport Marketing Manager, Joe Maylish, says, “Anyone that has had the opportunity to attend a SEGA event walks away with a smile on their face. These are just fun events for the entire family where mostly stock vehicles compete. The rules keep it authentic to the era – no special fuels or additives, old school tachs and gear jamming old school transmissions – even the body styles are true to gasser racing of the sixties. MAHLE Motorsport is excited to become a full sponsor and we look forward to an exciting season of wheels-up racing.”

Rocky Platt, SEGA VP and Director of Operations, says, “Southeast Gassers Association has brought back Old School Racing like the Pioneers of the Sport and Hall of Famers such as my Dad and Uncle Huston and Hubert Platt and many others that made Drag Racing what it is today except SEGA keeps it just like the 60’s and families love it.”

For more information about the Southeast Gassers Association including rules, visit, www.southeastgassers.com . For more information about MAHLE Motorsport high performance PowerPak piston kits, company sponsorships and news, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. To keep up with the latest from MAHLE Motorsports on social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

