MAHLE Motorsport Promotes Custom Piston Program for Gasoline and Diesel Engine Applications

MAHLE Motorsport, well known for their popular shelf stock PowerPak and PowerPak Plus piston assemblies, announces availability of a custom piston program for engine builders and professional race teams. Custom pistons for street, off-road or race applications can be developed at the company’s manufacturing facility in Fletcher, NC for both gasoline and diesel engines.

The custom piston program provides a choice of alloy options: 2618, 4032, M124 and M142P, or billet and numerous coatings with special protective properties including GRAFAL, Phosphate and Thermal Barrier Coating. GRAFAL®, only available through MAHLE Motorsport, provides a unique cushioning property to absorb harsh contact between the piston skirt and the cylinder bore. Phosphate dry lubricant coating provides a layer of film in the pin bores and ring grooves for additional sealing until the oiling system of the engine reaches full operating temperature. MAHLE’s Thermal Barrier Coating is a ceramic coating applied to the piston crown that is durable and resistant to thermal shock. This new coating insulates the crown and reduces heat transfer to increase performance. Various high performance file fit ring options are also available specific to each piston’s application.

MAHLE Motorsport’s custom piston program allows customers to work one-on-one with the design engineering team for a truly custom-design experience. The process includes first filling out a Data Sheet which will be used to create the initial CAD drawing. At every step in the design process, there is an approval process until details are finalized for manufacturing. All pistons are manufactured in MAHLE’s race centered Motorsport division and held to the highest standards in the industry with the support of technological advancements MAHLE has developed over the last 100 years.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s custom piston program visit www.mahlemotorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. To download the 2020 application guide click here . To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsport in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

