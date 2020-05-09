MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Forged PowerPak Piston Kit for LT-Based Direct Injected EcoTec3 5.3L Engine

The GM 5.3L L83 / LT /EcoTec3 PowerPak Piston Kit is MAHLE Motorsport’s latest addition to a growing line of drop-in pistons for direct-injected LT-based engines, including the EcoTec3 V8; filling the need for a forged replacement piston as a drop-in, ready-to-run assembly that requires no rebalancing or compression ratio change.

The pistons are dual coated with phosphate and MAHLE’s GRAFAL® skirt coating for reduced drag, wear and noise, and hard anodized top ring grooves for maximum durability and to protect against micro-welding. 1.0, 1.0, 2.0mm HV385 coated steel rings are also included. The kits are available wherever MAHLE Motorsport pistons are sold.

Three bore sizes are now available: 325 cubic inch with a 3.780 bore, 327 cubic inch with a 3.790 bore and 329 cubic inch with a 3.800 bore.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport's 5.3L PowerPak piston kit for LT-based direct injected engines, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

