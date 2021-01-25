MAHLE Motorsport Introduces 2021 Racing Components Application Guide

MAHLE Motorsport, a leading manufacturer of race ready piston kits recognized for championships in NASCAR, American LeMans and other top series, introduces a new 2021 Application Guide. The guide offers a complete listing of all PowerPak and PowerPak Plus Piston Kits offered for domestic and import applications and features over 35 pages of tech information for quick and easy ordering that includes motorsport ring sets, rails and expanders per bore.

Fifteen new kits are being introduced this year and are currently available for purchase. Now in addition to the recently introduced LSX Combo Dish with valve pockets that will fit LS1/26, LS7, LS3/LS9 heads in 2618 alloy, MAHLE Motorsport is rolling out a Hemi 5.7L Dome and Dome Stroker, and 5.0L modular 4-valve Coyote/Voodoo PowerPak kit. Big Block Ford and Small Block Chevy engine builders are also getting something new in 2021 including a SBC 23° Dome Gasported PowerPak Plus or a PowerPak for the KAASE Boss Nine® Cylinder Head. New PowerPak kits are also available for five different imports – Acura, Audi, BMW, Subaru and Toyota, including seven new BMW part numbers and four new part numbers for Acura.

PowerPak pistons are made from either 4032 aluminum alloy to allow for tighter cylinder to wall clearances and improved temperature stability, or 2618 alloy to allow for increased detonation resistance. Each kit is complete with a set of high performance rings, containing either a low drag 1.0mm, 1.0mm, 2.0mm set, a 1.5mm, 1.5mm, 3.0mm set, or a 1/16″, 1/16”, 3/16” high performance ring pack standard with big block kits.

All MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak pistons are dual coated with phosphate and MAHLE’s proprietary GRAFAL® coating for reduced drag and wear. Many kits feature hard anodized top ring grooves for maximum durability and to protect against micro-welding including the brand new Ford EcoBoost 1.6L and the Ford Zetec 2.0L SCCA PowerPak. MAHLE’s PowerPak and PowerPak Plus Piston Kits are recognized by racers on and off the track as the best value for the money with features such as Phosphate coating to reduce microwelding and pin galling, fully machined crowns, machine finished pin bores, a lightweight slipper skirt forging, low drag ring pack and high strength lightweight steel pins.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s latest product introductions, visit mahlemotorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. To download the 2021 application guide click here . To keep up with the latest about MAHLE Motorsport products and race wins, visit Facebook or Instagram , or follow #mahlemotorsports.

Comments