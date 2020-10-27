MAHLE Motorsport Celebrates Century of MAHLE Automotive Innovation, Announces $100 PowerPak Piston Rebate

In celebration of MAHLE’s 100 years of automotive innovation that has made it the winningest piston manufacturer in the world, MAHLE Motorsport is announcing a $100 discount on all PowerPak piston kits. The discount is available starting October 15 via a mail-in rebate. Now high performance enthusiasts and sportsman class racers alike can take their engine builds to the next level with a $100 discounted rate through December 15, 2020.

Developed to offer superior reliability and performance with advanced features not found elsewhere, MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak pistons are built to win. MAHLE’s century-long technological leadership has long been demonstrated with successes in motorsports at Formula 1, Le Mans, NASCAR and NHRA. Driver Larry Geddes has won multiple championships while running MAHLE Motorsports’ shelf stock Small Block Ford PowerPak pistons in NMRA and drag racing events throughout the eastern United States. MAHLE Motorsport powered wins also occurred this year with World of Outlaws Champion Donny Schatz at the wheel, and MAHLE Motorsport’s N54 PowerPak Plus Piston Kit helped equip Ghassan Automotive to have the fastest BMW N54 in the USA.

The PowerPak piston kit is a high volume shelf stock program and is available for the following: Small Block and Big Block Chevy, LS, LT, & LSX, Small Block and Big Block Ford, Ford Modular, FE and EcoBoost, Mopar, Small Block and Big Block Oldsmobile, Big Block Pontiac, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, BMW, Porsche and Volkswagen/Audi.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport PowerPak Piston Kits, visit www.mahle motorsports.com , or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942. To download the 2020 application guide click here . To keep up with the latest on MAHLE Motorsports in social media, visit Facebook or Instagram or follow #mahlemotorsports.

Comments