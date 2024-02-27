Mahindra Joins Tony Stewart Racing

Mahindra Ag North America is extending its racing partnership to include Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, with the Texas-based company highlighting its world-class farm tractors on the Top Fuel Dragster of championship-winning racecar driver and owner Tony Stewart.

Mahindra will serve as the primary sponsor of Stewart for two events, which will be named at a later date. The red and white car design will feature Mahindra on the top and side panels of Stewarts’s 11,000-horsepower machine. They will be featured in an associate partner position at all remaining events.

“We look forward to engaging with TSR and building on the success we have experienced through Mahindra’s partnership with Tony and Stewart-Haas Racing. With Tony, we have found a partner that shares our core values which creates an energy that resonates throughout our business. We have seen a positive impact on brand awareness from our involvement in NASCAR. Our dealers get involved with the partnership at a grassroots level with in-store promotions and events; they share stories of customers asking for the tractor that Tony uses,” said Viren Popli, President and CEO, Mahindra Ag North America. “Employee engagement around our racing partnerships is also high. We enjoy cheering on our athletes and bonding over post-race analysis. With Tony, we have found a partner that shares our core values which creates an energy that resonates throughout our business.”

Houston-based Mahindra Ag North America is part of Mahindra Group’s Automotive and Farm Sector, the No. 1 selling farm tractor company in the world, based on volumes across all company brands. Mahindra launched a new line-up of sub-compact and compact tractors this month and offers a range of tractor models under 75 HP. Their farm equipment is engineered to be easy to operate by first-time tractor or side-by-side owners and heavy duty to tackle the tough jobs of rural living, farming and ranching. Mahindra dealers are independent, family-owned businesses located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Stewart’s relationship with Mahindra began in 2022 with a partnership at Stewart-Haas Racing, the NASCAR team Stewart co-owns with Gene Haas.

“We’re proud to have Mahindra join our race team. We’ve built a successful partnership with them in NASCAR, and I’m honored they want to join us in the NHRA,” said team owner Tony Stewart. “Mahindra is a company that believes in Accepting No Limits. They put people first and believe in working hard, which aligns with the beliefs of our race team. I couldn’t be more pleased to represent them.”

Stewart recently joined Mahindra in New Orleans for their Mahindra Excelerate National Dealer Meeting, where they launched the new OJA-powered sub-compact and compact line of tractors. This new range of models is Mahindra’s most ambitious global tractor program to-date.

Running a 414-acre ranch in Columbus, Indiana, Stewart is a proud Mahindra owner.

“I love getting outside and working on the land when we’re not at a race track,” Stewart said. “It was awesome getting to see the technology in Mahindra’s new OJA-powered tractors in New Orleans. I’m looking forward to trying one out at home. We have a rewarding partnership and I’m proud to be a Mahindra customer.”

The 2024 NHRA season will kick off at Gainesville Raceway March 8-10 for the NHRA Gatornationals.