Mac’s Tie Downs Releases ‘Monkey Face’ Mount

Mac’s Tie Downs continues to create innovative solutions and is excited to announce a game-changing product. The Mac’s Monkey Face is a drop-in, stake pocket multi-mount designed to receive a variety of tie-down hardware.

The unique Monkey Face design is laser cut from .375” steel, welded to a .1875” steel tube and rated to 10,000-pound Minimum Breaking Strength.

The Monkey Face can be purchased with or without the new Low-Profile Lashing Winch. It accepts 2” tie-down webbing and allows for tensioning from either side. When mounted to the Monkey Face, the Low-Profile Lashing Winch has a 60-degree swing to properly angle the strap toward the cargo.

All Mac’s tie-down products are proudly made-to-order in Idaho. Learn more and order: https://macs.link/37M9cCM

