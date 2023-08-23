Connect with us

News

Mac Rak Brings Will Smith and Larry Dixon to the 'Big Go'

Published

Will Smith and his Band of Brothers are back together and headed to Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals. Joining Smith and Dixon on this latest venture is North America’s largest pallet repair company, Mac Rak

Based in Missouri, Mac Rak makes any type of repair and provides a lifetime warranty. The company also offers a wide range of products to meet any industry need. They specialize in custom pallet rack repair kids, pallet rack column protection, and protective guarding for warehouse equipment.

“Mac Rak has been a long time supporter of my bud Steve Johnson’s Pro Stock Motorcycle Team,” stated Dixon, “and when they approached us about representing them at the Big Go, I couldn’t have been more proud. I’m looking forward to seeing Will stand on the gas next week in our Mac Rak car and seeing how we stack up.”

“I’m stoked to be back behind the wheel of Larry’s dragster,” Smith began. “And I’m thrilled to have Mac Rak join our amazing Band of Brothers.” 

Since 1999, Mac Rak has been completely American-made, setting industry standards and leading the way in material handling. Mac Rak joins long-time Smith backers Tull Inc, TeaCo Geophyscial, and Donald Gwin with North River Salon and Wellness. Also highlighted on the Dixon hot rod this weekend is Jim Halsey’s Cecil Co Dragway and Yellow Bullet Nationals. 

“Jim [Halsey] is another person that’s amazing to have in your corner,” added Smith. “He’s an exceptional guy. I’m honored to represent Cecil Co Dragway and the Yellow Bullet Nationals this weekend. We will bring our best to the table to represent all our sponsors well.”

It’s been a year since Smith first competed in the sport’s quickest and fastest category. Headed into his second U.S. Nationals, Smith has leveled up in his confidence. From the outset, Smith wheeled the Top Fuel machine with consistent ease. Now with more experience under his belt, additional runs in the Dixon-owned dragster and testing led by crew chief Tony Shortall, Smith is excited for the Big Go. 

“When you do things in the right way, with the right people and the right resources, good things can happen,” Smith continued. “Not only do we have some of the best in the business on this team, they’re great people who do things with excellence and integrity. It’s amazing to be a part of this group. This team truly is the reason for why I have confidence in going down the track each time. We were close in Chicago. Now it’s time to make it happen in Indy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We want to go down the track every time, and we’re ready to get more aggressive with the setup. It’s going to be a good week.”

On Thursday evening of the U.S. Nationals, Smith will take part in the Cruz Pedregon Open House & Car Show. The event begins at 5:30 with autograph signings at 7 pm. 

“We’re hard core racers,” Smith ended. “We want to race, and we want to do it right. Let’s see what we can bring to the Big Go!” 

