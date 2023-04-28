Lyle Barnett Withdraws Pro Mod NHRA Four-Wide Nationals Entry

Multi-time NHRA Pro Mod winner, Lyle Barnett had to pull out of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway where he was set to race Chip King’s Roots Blown Camaro.

“I had all of the plans to be there to drive Chip King’s car at the Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte this week, but unfortunately had to pull out,” said the US Nationals Champion. “Tuesday testing went decent, for the first time the car has been out in a year, but Wednesday didn’t go as well and we found out the car was actually broken. The fifth pass it tried to mow the 330′ cone over and I told crew chief, Justin Carmack, this thing has to be broken.”

The team went back to assess the car, diagnosed and fixed the problem, but other variables went into the decision.

“We repaired it in time, but Justin (Carmack) welcomed his brand new baby into the world and they had some complications leading up to the birth,” said Barnett. “We decided on Sunday that without being able to test anymore before Q1, the gloomy forecast and the new baby that it was better for Carmack to give his energy and time to his family and this just wasn’t the best debut to make.”

Barnett has had much success in many classes and series of Drag Racing and simply showing up wouldn’t be enough.

“We collectively felt like it was better if we tested a little more and came out when we had a better shot of winning,” said Barnett. “I am not somebody to just show up to show up. If I show up with a racecar, I want to know we have a chance to win and we felt we weren’t there yet, so I did not enter and I will not be racing this week.”

Although he won’t be competing in the event, Barnett will be seen and heard all weekend.

“As a consolation, I will be in the broadcast booth calling the shots during Pro Mod action beside Alan Reinhart,” stated Barnett. “I am excited to do this and I’ve never done this before, so it should be a good time. I would rather be strapped into one of these things, but next best thing is to call it and be in the action.”

The NHRA Carolina Four-Wide Nationals are set to begin Friday, April 27th with qualifying followed by eliminations on Sunday, April 29th.