Lyle Barnett to Run NHRA Four‑Wide Nationals with Scott Tidwell Racing

Past NHRA U.S. Nationals Pro Mod winner Lyle Barnett will take on the unique challenge of four‑wide, quarter‑mile competition this weekend when the American Rebel Light NHRA Four‑Wide Nationals roar into zMAX Dragway, April 25‑27. As the 2022 event runner-up, Barnett is no stranger to the polarizing four-wide format, but a winter packed with seat time in the DI Winter Series has Barnett ready for whatever comes next.

Coming off a string of strong eighth‑mile outings in Tommy Youmans’ ProCharged, late-model Camaro, Barnett is eager to strap into one of Scott Tidwell Racing’s top-flight entries in front of his home‑state crowd. Barnett, who previously raced with Tidwell in both quarter-mile NHRA Pro Mod and eighth-mile outlaw Pro Mod stints, will drive the same ProCharged ’69 Camaro that six-time NHRA Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders raced to a Top 10 finish in the inaugural Drag Illustrated Winter Series points standings.

“There’s nothing like 12,000 horsepower thundering four‑wide,” Barnett said. “Rolling into the beams with three other Pro Mods beside you in the full quarter is its own kind of adrenaline. Charlotte is practically my backyard, and I want to put on a show.”

Barnett’s start to the 2025 season saw him crack the top tier of DI’s new Pound‑for‑Pound Pro Mod rankings on the strength of a U.S. Street Nationals runner‑up finish. Now he’s focused on proving that pace carries over to NHRA’s quarter‑mile format.

“The DI rankings mean a lot to our whole group—it shows the work is paying off,” he said. “But a list is just a list until you back it up on the scoreboard. Running NHRA quarter‑mile is the next box to check, and doing it at the Four‑Wide Nationals where the lights flash green for four cars at once? Sign me up.”

Two Pro Mod qualifying sessions are scheduled for Friday afternoon and two more follow on Saturday. Eliminations fire off in four‑wide format at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Fans can tune in live on NHRA.tv.

“Scott Tidwell Racing has given me a hot rod capable of winning anywhere,” Barnett added. “Crew chief Chris Terry excelled in the Winter Series with this car with Erica driving. This is his first time taking the reins in quarter-mile competition, but he’s up for the challenge. Our partners like MACFAB Beadlocks, VP Racing Fuel, Sander Engineering, PLR, FuelTech, and ProCharger give us everything we need. If I do my job on the tree, we’ll be in the hunt when the money’s on the line.”

The Charlotte stop marks the third race on the 2025 Congruity HR NHRA Pro Mod calendar and Barnett’s first NHRA appearance of the year.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to compete at doorslammer drag racing’s highest levels,” Barnett said. “I’m really looking forward to working with Scott Tidwell and his whole team again this weekend. We all want to do whatever it takes to win. I want nothing more than to hoist that Wally in front of the home crowd on Sunday.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on April 17, 2025.