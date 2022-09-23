Lyle Barnett Teams with Burch Brothers Flooring for Hometown NHRA Carolina Nationals

Standout Pro Mod driver Lyle Barnett, currently 5th in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series championship point standings, rolls into the third from last stop on the series 10-race tour at zMax Dragway with support from new marketing partner Burch Brothers Flooring.

The North Carolina-based custom flooring source with locations in Garner and Raleigh crossed paths with Barnett earlier this year when flooding destroyed the hardwood floors in the U.S. Nationals winner’s home.

“Jonathan Burch and the entire Burch Brothers team went above and beyond for me,” says Barnett. “After that experience, they had a customer for life in me, and when the opportunity presented itself for us to fly their flag at our closest-to-home race this weekend at zMax – they jumped at the opportunity to support our program. I’m extremely thankful to have them on board and even more excited and determined to put their business in the winner’s circle.”

Amongst the newest crop of contenders in Pro Mod competition, Barnett has been to four final rounds in the last 10 races and scored three wins, including earlier this month at the 68th running of the historic NHRA U.S. Nationals.

“It’s been a struggle of a season, but the win in Indy changed everything for us,” continues Barnett. “Our chances didn’t look good starting from the 15th spot, but my team never wavered, and we ended up winning the biggest race of the year. That was the breakthrough weekend we needed, and we feel it set us up perfectly for these last few races of the season. We want to go out with a bang and back-to-back wins, especially in front of my hometown crowd, would be unbelievably special – especially with my son here with us.”

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon features the world’s fastest doorslammer cars, offering something unique for every drag racing fan. Featuring several different power adders and 250-mph action, the class continues to be a hit with fans.

Qualifying in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon will feature one round at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, and two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:45 and 4:30 p.m. The first round of eliminations is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

