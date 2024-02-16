Lyle Barnett Signs BuyHerPlants.com Partnership for World Series of Pro Mod

Recent Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Pro Mod winner Lyle Barnett will roll into the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service with support from BuyHerPlants.com, a racer-owned seller of eucalyptus, succulents, and other plants. The brand will be prominently placed on the ProCharged Scott Tidwell Racing ’69 Camaro driven by Barnett.

Barnett was approached by Succulent Studios CEO Melissa Murphy about getting involved with Barnett’s program for the WSOPM. NHRA Comp Eliminator fans might recognize the BuyHerPlants.com branding, as it has previously appeared on a supercharged GTO driven by Murphy’s partner, Andrew Moeck, the 2023 NHRA Division 7 champion.

“I literally went out on a limb and made a post on my social media seeking partnerships for the World Series of Pro Mod, and they responded to that and helped me out in a big way,” Barnett said. “I’ve never met them. They kind of followed my story all along, and it was just cool for them to reach out and want to be a part this. They’ve got a camping spot and they’re coming to hang out. It’ll be obviously my first World Series of Pro Mod with Scott Tidwell, fresh off the Snowbirds win, and the week before we kick off the NHRA Pro Mod season together.”

BuyHerPlants.com joins Barnett’s current lineup of partners including Mac Fab Beadlocks, ProCharger, LAT Racing Oils, VP Racing Fuels, Scott Tidwell Racing, Pro Line Racing, and FuelTech. It’s a point of pride for Barnett to bring a non-automotive sponsor into the mix and give them exposure on such a stage.

“The big companies in our industry get beat up all the time – ‘sponsor me, sponsor me,’” Barnett said. “It is cool to see even though the owners of this company are racers, their business has nothing to do with racing at all. So it’s cool to see some companies from the outside stepping in and using this space to market their brand.

“I really just want to thank them for doing their thing and encourage folks to go visit BuyHerPlants.com and see what they have to offer,” Barnett added.