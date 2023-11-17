Lyle Barnett Recaps His Start in Drag Racing, Navigating the Beadlocking Business & Being a Father on ‘The Racing Business’

In the world of drag racing, few names resonate with determination, like Lyle Barnett. Barnett’s journey is not just about speed; it’s about perseverance and adapting to whatever comes his way.

“Racing isn’t just a sport for me; it’s a way of life,” Barnett said. His hard-fought win at the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals in 2022 wasn’t just a win; it represented the culmination of years of perseverance and passion.

Barnett’s story is not one of overnight success but a testament to resilience. ”Every point of my career, every race, every win, and every setback has shaped me,” he reflected. Starting in racing as a teenager, Barnett was initially drawn to circle track racing, but destiny had other plans.

“I was days away from pursuing circle track when my dad suggested drag racing,” Barnett recalled. “It was about going with what we knew, and it just clicked.” His father’s guidance wasn’t just about choosing a path; it was about igniting a passion that would define Barnett’s life.

Today, Barnett juggles multiple roles – a celebrated racer, a podcast host, a businessman, and a father. His “Shake and Bake” podcast, co-hosted with personalities like “Stevie Fast” Jackson and Courtney Enders, is as unfiltered and real as Barnett himself. “We tell it like it is, the raw and real side of racing,” Barnett said with a grin.

His involvement with Mac Fab Beadlocks, the business he runs with his father, is another chapter in his fascinating story. “It’s not just a business; it’s a legacy we’re building, one wheel at a time,” Barnett noted proudly. Their work in converting wheels to beadlocks is more than technical expertise—it’s about contributing to the sport they love.

But perhaps the most transformative role Barnett has embraced is that of fatherhood. “Being a dad has given me a new perspective. It’s about balancing the world of racing with the moments at home,” he shared.

Barnett’s journey in drag racing is a powerful narrative of triumph, innovation, and transformation. He’s not just racing against opponents on the track; he’s constantly racing towards personal growth, professional excellence and creating a lasting impact.

As Barnett gears up for the 2024 NHRA Pro Mod season, his eyes are set not just on the trophy but on the legacy he’s building. “Every race is a story, and I’m here to make each one count,” Barnett declared, ready to add another chapter to his extraordinary journey.