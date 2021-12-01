Lyle Barnett Among 50 Pro Mod Drivers Set to Help Bradenton Motorsports Park Celebrate 50th Annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

Two-time NHRA Pro Mod event winner Lyle Barnett is one of the 50 Pro Modified drivers locked in to race for the celebratory $50,000 payday at this weekend’s 50th annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Along with Pro Mod, the event will feature Outlaw 632, radial racing, jet cars and more.

“I want to win this one just as bad as I want to go win the U.S. Nationals,” said Barnett, who won two races at the end of the 2021 NHRA Pro Mod season, his rookie year in the class. “It’s one of the richest Pro Mod races of the year. This is a big one. This closes out the year. Whoever wins this one goes into what little offseason we have with some clout and bragging rights. I’m pumped up to be here to battle it out with 49 of the baddest Pro Mods on the planet.”

The M&M Transmission Outlaw Pro Mod presented by Carmack Engineering entry list includes a diverse mix of drivers from numerous different classes and organizations. Drivers include two-time NHRA Pro Mod world champion Stevie “Fast” Jackson; PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost stars like Jim Halsey, Tommy Franklin, Jay Cox, Todd Tutterow, and Daniel Pharris; Radial vs. the World hitters Marcus Birt and Tim Slavens; and even Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings standout Justin “Lil’ Country” Swanstrom.

It’s a unique and talented bunch, but Barnett is right there with them. Aside from his recent success in NHRA Pro Mod, Barnett has experienced success in drag radial classes and no-prep racing.

“I think the diversity is cool, but these are 50 of the baddest drivers on the planet,” Barnett said. “In NHRA Pro Mod, I was pretty good on the tree and the two national event wins I have were both won on a holeshot. You’re not going to see much of that here. All-out, straight horsepower is going to win these races. You’re gonna have to go up there and be .030 or better. If you’re worse than .030 or .035, you’re more than likely going home. You have to go up there and be on your game.

“I try not to look too much into where these guys come from and what they’ve been racing,” Barnett continued, “because when you’re talking about $50,000, your Todd Tutterows, Kurt Stedings, Jim Halseys, Jay Coxes, Randy Weatherfords, those guys are going up there with the same goal in mind and that is to take the $50,000 back to wherever they came from. You have to be on your game.”

Barnett believes it will take an eighth-mile pass in the high 3.50-second range to take the No. 1 qualifying position, while it will likely take a 3.65 or better to qualify in the top half of the 32-car field.

“On race day, I think a .61 or .62 package, somebody that can go up and down the racetrack and lay that number down every run, is going to win this race,” Barnett said.

Barnett will be driving the ProCharger-boosted “Eleanor Mae” ’67 Mustang, which is a part of the Elite Motorsports/Modern Racing Pro Mod program. His title sponsor for the weekend is also the title sponsor of the event, Motion Raceworks.

“Any time that I race anything with wheels on it, Doug Cook, Andy Cook, Brian Jack and Cleetus at Motion Raceworks are on board the car,” said Barnett, who also thanked Elite Motorsports, Modern Racing, Pee Dee Fleet, Billet Atomizer, VP Racing Fuels, Wilson Manifolds, JJ Supply of NC, Elite Performance. “I can’t thank those guys enough. They’ve given me many opportunities to do some really cool stuff and it’s just cool to have them on the side of the car.”

Other classes on the lineup include Pro 275 presented by FuelTech, X275 presented by Precision Shaft Technologies, Limited Drag Radial presented by Mickey Thompson Tires, Voss Wheelie Bars Outlaw 632 presented by $hameless Racing, Ultra Street presented by TRZ Motorsports, a N/T Shootout, 4.60 Bike, index classes, and the Right Trailers Jr. Dragster Shootout.

Teams will have the opportunity to test from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Qualifying will begin with one session on Friday at 4 p.m. and will continue on Saturday with sessions at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Eliminations are scheduled to begin Sunday at 9 a.m.

Fans who can’t take in the Snowbirds trackside can tune in from home via the official event livestream on FloRacing.

For more information like ticket prices and a detailed schedule, visit www.RaceBMP.com.

