Luke Bogacki Becomes First Two-Time Spring Fling Million Champion

Saturday’s main event at the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw 296 entries of west and east coast talent come together to race for $325,000.

In the Brodix Run for the Money time run session preceding the first round of the Fling Million, Jeff Serra earned $50,000 in 4.6 seconds by laying down a perfect run with a .000 bulb and running his 4.61 dial-in with a zero. He follows Steve Witherow, who earned the $50,000 perfect run bonus at the 2020 Bristol Fling Million. “That was better than a win right there. It was just electric.”

The Laris Motorsports Insurance Pro final saw the big time matchup of Brian Cireddu and Charlie Lockhart, both former Pro winners at the Fling. Lockhart was .006 take .015 to win the $3,000 bonus over Cireddu and combine into the quarterfinals of the Fling Million, halting Cireddu from backing up his 2023 Million Pro Bonus win.

In round six Garrett Griffith, Chad Sandlin, Gary Williams, Jeff Serra, Kyle Cultrera, Luke Bogacki, Charlie Lockhart, and Mike Barber met on the ladder. After breaking his S-10 during the first round Griffith switched to the Malibu and carried it all the way to the quarterfinals where he fell short with a .017 package to the .011 total of Bogacki, who had dropped his entry in the roadster a round prior. Lockhart turned it two thousandths red off the bottom to Sandlin, while Williams redlit by .003 to the .007 of Barber. Serra and Cultrera were separated by six thousandths with the advantage and the winlight going to Serra as he put it dead-on nine to the .005 breakout of Cultrera.

In the semifinals, Sandlin bowed out by way of a .001 redlight to Bogacki, while two Shane Thompson-owned dragsters lined up on the other side of the ladder. Serra put together .012 together to knock out Barber who was .010 and .028 above.

Bogacki and Serra were .003 and .006 respectively in the final but it was Bogacki who captured the victory to become the 2024 Moser Spring Fling Million Champion and the first-ever two-time Fling Million winner.

This story was originally published on April 7, 2024.