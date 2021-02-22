Lucas Oil’s Brandon Bernstein Dishes on Company’s Support of World Doorslammer Nationals as Official Oil

Lucas Oil Products Inc., the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, has been named the official oil of the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, series officials announced today. The race is scheduled for March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

“We just feel that the World Doorslammer Nationals aligns with our marketing plan by supporting grassroots racing and specifically, drag racing,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing, Lucas Oil Products Inc. “The event showcases not only Pro Stock and Pro Mod, but also some of the sportsman classes. This event gives us the chance to support the sportsman classes that maybe don’t get the recognition that they deserve.”

Forrest and Charlotte Lucas started Lucas Oil Products in 1989 with the goal of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, the company produces oils, lubricants and problem-solving additives for the consumer automotive, trucking, industrial and agriculture industries, as well as for motorsports applications.

Lucas Oil has been a major supporter of countless motorsports organizations, with the iconic Lucas Oil branding appearing on race cars, racetracks and racing series across the U.S. and around the world.

“It’s a big deal when Lucas Oil puts their support behind an event, and we’re proud to have them on board as the official oil of the World Doorslammer Nationals,” said Wes Buck, Founder and Editorial Director, Drag Illustrated. “The Lucas family has done such incredible things for the motorsports industry, be it as participants or sponsors. We feel very fortunate to have them involved in this race.”

After attending the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals in 2020, Bernstein knew the company should get involved as an official sponsor for the second annual event.

“It was a great event, very well-run,” Bernstein said. “It was laidback, but extremely exciting at the same time. It just seemed like the racer was really excited to be there and enjoyed every minute of that event. It was like an old-school drag race. Everybody felt like they were involved in it.”

Bernstein is looking forward to returning to Orlando for the event, where the stars of Pro Stock and Pro Mod will square off for $75,000 and $50,000, respectively. The weekend also includes a racer welcome party on Friday night, and a DJ will be playing music on the starting line during downtime throughout the race, giving the event a fun, loose atmosphere.

“There were events going on, whether it was at night after the races or during the race,” Bernstein said of the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals. “Everybody was up on the starting line. It was just a fun event. Everybody involved enjoyed every minute of it and it made you want to come back next year.”

In addition to supporting the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS, Lucas Oil will be represented at the race as the primary sponsor on Kyle Koretsky’s Pro Stock Camaro.

For more information on Lucas Oil, visit www.LucasOil.com.

