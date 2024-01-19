Lucas Oil Products Committed to Continuing Support of Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

For nearly forty years, Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School has helped tens of thousands of aspiring and professional drag racers sharpen their skills. And, for the last twenty years as well as for the foreseeable future, Lucas Oil Products has supplied all of the oils and fluids to keep the School’s cars running reliably.

From dragsters to door cars, Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School lets lucky students drive them all. As countless laps down the dragstrips can cause wear and tear on parts and equipment, it’s critical to keep each machine operating at its peak; Lucas Oil’s line of top-quality lubricants has proven to be a valued component in the School’s success.

“The drivers who come through Frank Hawley’s School are the future of drag racing,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing at Lucas Oil Products, who appreciates the fun yet safe and professional environment the School provides its attendees. “In addition to pro and sportsman racers getting to fulfill their dreams, it’s great to see that everyday individuals can come out and get a Super Comp or alcohol license, too.”

In the early 2000s, Lucas Oil Products partnered with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School, and the strength of the synergy has been beneficial for both entities. In addition to providing the motor oils, gear oils, additives, and lubricants to keep all of the School’s vehicles operating in top shape, the collaborative effort cultivates confidence in customers by showcasing the quality of Lucas’s products via firsthand experience.

“Lucas Oil has been a great supporter of our sport for decades, and we’ve trusted their products to protect our engines for many years,” added the school’s founder, Frank Hawley.

Lucas Oil Products has officially extended its relationship with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School into 2024 with a commitment that’s great for everyone involved. After almost two decades have gone by, Lucas and Hawley are still marching forward together to provide dream-come-true opportunities to drag racers of all ages and experience levels.