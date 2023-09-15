Lucas Oil Joins Shop Squad’s Monthly Giveaway for Student Technicians

Lucas Oil, a leading manufacturer of high-performance engine oils and lubricants, has partnered with two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion Megan Meyer and Shop Squad to reward the next generation of auto repair technicians. Lucas Oil will contribute Slick Mist detailing kits that will join the list of prizes going to winners of Shop Squad’s monthly giveaway, which student technicians can enter now through December 2023.

Shop Squad is a community created by NGK Spark Plugs to advance the auto repair industry through training, resources, dialogue, and more. The Shop Squad online portal offers on-demand educational materials, as well as live webinars, all at no cost.

“We recognized the potential to reach the automotive technician student base and recognize them through Megan’s platform,” said Jacklyn Donahue, Group Marketing Manager, Niterra North America. “We are so excited for Lucas Oil, another brand powerhouse, to join us in this effort. We believe, undoubtedly that working together, all of the brands, including our NHRA world champion, Megan Meyer, will help us all achieve this common goal.”

One of the Shop Squad programs is this year’s Student Tech Appreciation Contest. Each month, Meyer selects a winning student technician to win a prize pack, which includes VIP tickets to Randy Meyer Racing’s races, a Shop Squad and NGK kit, a BOXO Tools 21-piece socket set, a set of GUNK degreasing wipes, and now a Lucas Oil Slick Mist detailing kit.

“We’ve been able to reach multiple colleges nationwide this year to share the Shop Squad’s free platform and private community for tech students,” Meyer said, “but my favorite part is hearing the reaction of the winners I get to pick each month and then seeing them come out to the races. Most of our winners so far have never been to a drag race before, so it brings a new perspective to us who’ve been doing it for decades. We love sharing our world with them and we wouldn’t get that opportunity if it wasn’t for Shop Squad.”

Lucas Oil has been a longtime partner of Meyer and the Randy Meyer Racing team going back to the beginning of her racing career in the Jr. Dragster ranks. The brand supported her as she pursued multiple Top Alcohol Dragster world championships before stepping away from full-time competition to start a family. She’s back this season as the driver of the GUNK/Shop Squad A/Fuel dragster in the Nitro Chaos championship series. Lucas Oil is once again represented on the side of Meyer’s dragster, and the company was quick to get involved with the Shop Squad Student Tech Appreciation Contest.

“Lucas Oil is proud to be a part of the Shop Squad student tech contest. We feel this program aligns with us and the future students in the industry,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing at Lucas Oil.

The Student Tech Appreciation Contest has already awarded prize packages to students from Lincoln Tech (NADC) in Nashville, UNOH, Pittsburg State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College, and more. Students can enter the giveaway by filling out the form on the Student Tech Appreciation Giveway landing page here: https://ngksparkplugs63323.ac-page.com/student-tech-contest

