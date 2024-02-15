Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series 2024 Season Set to Open in Orlando, One of 37 LODRS Races to Stream for Free

The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series opens its 2024 season on Feb. 15-17 at Orlando Speed Dragway, and with several initiatives set in place for the series and its race teams, excitement is high for the upcoming year.

This weekend’s race from Orlando will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv and the NHRA YouTube page, the first of a comprehensive free coverage plan for the upcoming divisional season. In all, the NHRA will stream 37 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2024 campaign.

This weekend’s race in Orlando gives fans a chance to take in the first NHRA racing action of the year for free, and the season-long free coverage will include events from all seven NHRA divisions throughout the course of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season. To watch the select divisional races for free, fans simply need to sign up for a complimentary account on NHRA.tv.

It’s all part of a big year for the standout competitors in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Other exciting items in place include:

· Perfect Reaction Time Challenge Coin: This new initiative will be in place at all national events. Any driver who posts a perfect reaction time during eliminations in LODRS action will receive a special “Perfect Reaction Time” challenge coin.

· Right Trailers Right on the Number: This special bonus happens when drivers hit their dial-in/index during eliminations at national events.

· Laris Motorsports Insurance Perfect Run Program: When a driver nails a perfect reaction time and dial-in/index during eliminations at any divisional event, they will receive this bonus.

· Sportsman Appreciation Dinner at U.S. Nationals: This special dinner returns for a second time at the world’s biggest drag race. Held in the Top Eliminator Club at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park last year, dinner is served to all sportsman racers, along with giveaways and prizes from NHRA partners.

· Second SPORTSnationals Race: Along with the JEGS SPORTSnationals on July 10-13 at National Trail Raceway, the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals was added to the schedule on March 15-17 at No Problem Raceway, giving teams a pair of prestigious SPORTSnationals races.

· JEGS Allstars Returns to Texas Motorplex: Following a great debut that was well-received by racers and fans in 2023, the JEGS Allstars will return to Texas Motorplex as part of the Stampede of Speed and Texas NHRA FallNationals. The event will again feature all the pomp and circumstance of last year’s race, along with spectacular racing and newly-added Texas Motorplex traditions.

· Marquee Top Alcohol Regional Events: Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car will continue to get a major spotlight at special regional events in Indianapolis, Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk and Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix. Last year’s regional event in Indy was a featured part of the popular Cleetus and Cars event and will do so again in 2024.

· Addition of Summit ET Series in Eastern Canada: The first Eastern Canadian E.T. Finals will take place in 2024, with the race crowning champions place Sept. 6-8 at Napierville Dragway in Quebec.

· Strong staff in place: Along with Division Directors, NHRA added Alyse Aguilar as a full-time employee on the sportsman racing side to help support continued growth in grassroots racing, from NHRA Member Track programs up through the LODRS. Mike Rice, Bob Lang Rob Parks also serve in advisory roles for all levels of NHRA drag racing, bringing decades of experience.

Streaming coverage of the 37 divisional races is sponsored by Strange Engineering, Summit Racing Equipment, JEGS, Edelbrock, Laris Motorsports Insurance, Right Trailers, Ross Pistons, Rooftec, CP Pistons, Total Seal and Moser Engineering and will provide fans a free look into the thrilling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and some of the top racers competing in the world. Presenting sponsors of NHRA.tv Sportsman coverage from Orlando are Moser, Strange, Edelbrock and A.R.T.

Starting in Orlando for the Southeast Division 2 kickoff event, race fans can watch racing at several divisional races every month on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page. That includes five events in May, six races in June, seven in July, concluding with the Division 7 race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 7-10. Complimentary coverage will also include major events like the JEGS SPORTSnationals and the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals, the NHRA Right Trailers Western Conference Finals at Texas Motorplex in Dallas and the NHRA Right Trailers Eastern Conference Finals at Bristol Dragway, along with several of the popular doubleheader races.

All NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events this year can also be viewed on NHRA.tv and is available for $159.99 for the entire season or $24.99 per national event.

Along with the complimentary races, fans who purchase the full NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season on NHRA.tv will have access to watch nearly 60 live events this year. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season opens on March 7-10 with the historic 55th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway.

For more information about the NHRA, visit www.nhra.com. Below is the 2024 schedule with the events set to be streamed for free on NHRA.tv. To see the full 2024 LODRS schedule, click here.

