Lucas Oil Announces Additions to Executive and Leadership Teams

Lucas Oil Products today announced two strategic appointments to its executive and leadership teams, hiring Joel Feldman as Vice President of Product Development and promoting Brandon Greene to Vice President of Customer Solutions.

Joel Feldman, with an impressive 26-year career in fluid systems, chemical engineering and product development, will spearhead the development of innovative products at Lucas Oil. As VP of Product Development, Joel Feldman will lead the creation and development of new products, overseeing all phases from conception to manufacturing. His responsibilities include defining long-range strategies, enhancing product development processes, and maintaining up-to-date industry knowledge to guide product engineering and manufacturing decisions. Joel will work closely with R&D, sales, marketing, and the executive team, ensuring products meet market needs and customer expectations.

In his previous role as Vice President of Engineering at Swagelok, a fluid systems technology company specializing in manufacturing industrial fluid components, he managed the entire life cycle of product development, with significant focus on customer interaction and innovative solutions.

“We are very pleased to welcome Joel as our VP of Product Development,” said Lucas Oil President Morgan Lucas. “His expertise in product development and lifecycle management plus his experience working closely with truck manufacturers and chemical plants is a perfect fit for us. Joel’s understanding of product creation at every stage of development will be crucial as we continue to grow. We look forward to the new perspectives and innovations Joel will bring to our team.”

Brandon Greene, celebrating 17 years at Lucas Oil, steps into his new role with a deep understanding of the company’s ethos. Greene has been integral to the customer service department, recruiting and training staff and working closely with the sales team in the field. His mechanical background has significantly enhanced the team’s understanding and use of the products, enabling them to make better recommendations to customers.

In his new role, Greene aims to revolutionize the customer experience at Lucas Oil. He will lead efforts to improve order processing and fulfillment, implementing new technology to enhance customer interactions and expedite shipping. He will also use customer feedback to help drive new product development and expand product diversity.

“Lucas Oil is entering a new era of customer-centric service and Brandon will be instrumental in helping us get there,” said Lucas Oil Chief Administrative Officer Katie Lucas. “We have always been problem solvers and committed to giving customers the highest quality products and solutions, and with Brandon’s elevation to VP of Customer Solutions we take that commitment to the next level. For the last 17 years, he has proven time and again how dedicated he is to the company’s mission, and his new role will be crucial to our short-term and long-term plans. We are excited to see how his leadership will further embed our core value of putting customers first in every aspect of our business.”

These appointments reflect Lucas Oil’s continued dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, continuous improvement and signal its investment in future growth and innovation.