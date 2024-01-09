Lucas Oil Adds $10,000 Low Qualifier Awards to PRO Superstar Shootout

More than just bragging rights are on the line for the No. 1 qualifiers in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock at the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage. Lucas Oil, a leading manufacturer of high-performance engine oils and lubricants, has signed on to provide $10,000 bonuses to the low qualifiers in the $250,000-to-win nitro classes and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock category at the invitation-only event, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“We wanted serious No. 1 qualifier awards to go with the headline-grabbing payouts, and Lucas Oil shared our vision,” said Alan Johnson, president, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “Lucas Oil and the Lucas family have been incredible supporters of drag racing and motorsports in general over the years. We’re proud that they were so eager to be a part of what we’re doing with the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout. These $10,000 awards will give teams another incentive to throw down big numbers in qualifying.”

The No. 1 qualifiers will also receive a Low Qualifier trophy built by uber-talented metal artist and fabricator Tom Patsis of Cold Hard Art.

The 13 invited drivers in both Top Fuel and Funny Car and the 20 invited drivers in Pro Stock will get four qualifying attempts – one under the lights on Thursday, Feb. 8, and three fast-paced sessions on Friday, Feb. 9. Qualifying will set the eight-car fields in Top Fuel and Funny Car and the 16-car field in Pro Stock. Qualifying will not determine the ladder, though, as qualified drivers will use random chip drawings to decide the pairings in the first and second rounds of eliminations.

Forrest and Charlotte Lucas started Lucas Oil Products in 1989 with the goal of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, the company produces oils, lubricants, and problem-solving additives for the consumer automotive, trucking, industrial and agriculture industries, as well as for motorsports applications.

Lucas Oil has been a major supporter of countless motorsports organizations, with the iconic Lucas Oil branding appearing on race cars, racetracks, and racing series across the U.S. and around the world.

“The first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout is going to be one of the most exciting events in drag racing history, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible weekend,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing for Lucas Oil. “Professional drag racing has been part of Lucas Oil’s legacy for decades, and we truly believe this invite-only event is the perfect place to show our dedication to the sport. Without a doubt, the Shootout is going to produce some incredible runs and set the stage for another amazing year of drag racing competition.”

In addition to Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.

