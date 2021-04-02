LSX Shootout Joins NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing at St. Louis

NMCA is celebrating the 15th annual Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout, the longest running LS-based national event during the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by HPJ Performance over the weekend of May 13-16, 2021

NMCA officials are giving away over $50,000 in cash, prizes, and giveaways in this special stop on the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals tour. Included in the big payday are Chevrolet Performance LSX Bowtie blocks for winners of several drag racing categories on top of the purse and contingency winnings. The LSX Shootout is open to all LS and modern LT powered vehicles with two heads-up classes and two Index categories.

Come in Thursday and enjoy an exclusive LSX Shootout Racer Appreciation Happy Hour with a FREE parts raffle that includes over $13,000 in giveaways—the Grand Prize is a Chevrolet Performance LSX Bowtie block!

Included in the LSX Shootout are the heads-up 275 radial cars of Brian Tooley Racing Real Street (NMCA Xtreme Street rules), sealed crate motor racing of Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center, and the index categories of LME Street King Presented by Chevrolet Performance and Proform Rumble Presented by Chevrolet Performance. Our friends in the performance division of Chevrolet will be giving LSX bowtie blocks to the class winners in Real Street, CP Stock, Street King, and Rumble.

The LSX Shootout has been a longstanding tradition in the modern small-block street and race scene and 2021 will bring people together on the drag strip and it’s all thanks to our partners at Chevrolet Performance and Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center.

In addition to the LSX Shootout, the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Presented by HPJ Performance is special because it brings the Holley NMRA Ford Nationals together with the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals for one of the most exciting and largest events of the season.

As the swing event in the points chase, racers in each class are looking to position themselves well for a second-half charge to the top of the point’s standings. Combined there is over $150,000 in cash, contingency money, and prizes up for grabs in the championship and street car categories. Throw in the value of the Nitto Tire Diamond Tree championship rings and it becomes clear why this is the biggest event on the schedule.

For more information on the Chevrolet Performance LSX Shootout at World Wide Technology Raceway May 13-16, 2021, visit www.NMCAdigital.com/LSX or email the NMCA office at NMCA@ProMediaPub.com.

