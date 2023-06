It was an all-Florida final in Top Dragster, where Holmes Beach’s McKenna Kitterman drove her supercharged DK Corporation dragster to a 4.31 on her 4.29 dial-in, leaving with a .027 reaction time.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

Opponent John Tolisano from Palm City had a quicker .015 reaction time, but he broke out with a 4.492 on a 4.50 dial-in. Kitterman collected $10,000 for her efforts.