Virginia young gun Brooks McMath’s trip down to Florida ended with the ultimate payoff when he won the $5,000 Super Pro Shootout.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #182, the WSOPM Issue, in May/June of 2023.]

Driving his Race Tech dragster, he cut an .016 light and ran 4.685 on his 4.69 dial-in. He won despite the breakout since opponent Craig Schober was .007 red in his ’67 Dodge Coronet.