Longtime KB Racing Crew Member Dallas Glenn Gets His Shot at Pro Stock with Help of RAD Torque Systems and Silver State Plumbing

For the past eight years, clutch specialist and successful sportsman racer Dallas Glenn has been fully immersed in Pro Stock and with the help of RAD Torque Systems and Silver State Plumbing, a lifelong dream of driving in the factory hot rod class is coming to fruition in 2021.

“RAD Torque Systems and Silver State Plumbing have really made this Pro Stock dream a reality for me,” Glenn revealed. “I’ve been dreaming of racing Pro Stock since I was a little kid and when Jason [Line] and Bo [Butner] stepped away from driving last year, there was a car available. RAD Torque Systems and Silver State Plumbing stepped up and it was a no-brainer.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Glenn has made a name for himself at the sportsman level with a top ten finish in Stock Eliminator’s national points in 2009 and a Super Gas win at the spring Las Vegas national event in 2010. More recently, he pulled off an impressive double-up in Top and Mod at the IHRA Summit Sportsman Spectacular at Darlington Dragway in 2019.

Currently, the 30-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina-resident plans on running four races in 2021 to get his feet wet in the category but is open to competing in more races if additional funding comes along. Glenn will still serve as Kyle Koretsky’s car chief on race weekends he isn’t competing.

Glenn will make his NHRA Pro Stock debut at the 52nd annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals held on March 12-14, 2021 at Gainesville Raceway.

Comments