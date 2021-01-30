Longtime Bradenton Motorsports Park Track Employee Daniel ‘Chaps’ Stone Killed in Tragic Accident

Daniel “Chaps” Stone, an employee at Florida’s Bradenton Motorsports Park for 15 years, was killed in a tragic top-end accident during the U.S. Street Nationals Friday night. Stone was working the top end when the throttle reportedly stuck on Paul Major’s turbocharged Pro 275 Corvette, causing him to strike Stone at a high rate of speed.

As a longtime track worker, Stone was a friendly, familiar face for the racers, crew members and race officials who frequented Bradenton Motorsports Park. News of his passing stunned the racing community, with hundreds of remembrances posted on social media following the accident. Racers like Adam Flamholc have even vowed to donate their winnings to Stone’s family should they win the event.

One of Stone’s three children set up a GoFundMe page to raise donations to help Stone’s wife of 25 years with funeral expenses. Those wishing to donate can do so here.

Bradenton Motorsports Park will continue racing in Stone’s memory Saturday with the final rounds of qualifying, followed by Sunday eliminations.

Today when you pull into BMP, be kind and be patient. It will not be easy but together we will get through this and we… Posted by Bradenton Motorsports Park on Saturday, January 30, 2021

