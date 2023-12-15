London Dragway Shifts to WDRA Sanction

London Dragway marks the ninth new facility to reach a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and eagerly joins 51 additional racing facilities in the growing WDRA member track network.

Formerly sanctioned by IHRA and located in London, Kentucky, the scenic racetrack has been owned and managed by Craig Boone for the last 17 years. As a racer himself, Craig is passionate about providing a great experience at the racetrack from start to finish, which includes a hands-on approach. From welcoming racers at the front gate, handling payouts, working the concession stand, or even taking on-track photos, you don’t have to look far to find a friendly member of the London Dragway team who is ready to make your visit to the track a memorable one.

“As a family-operated dragstrip, London Dragway thrives by making the local racers feel at home,” said Jon O’Neal with WDRA. “The beautiful facility, nestled alongside the Daniel Boone National Forest, is under constant improvements to better serve the needs of the growing program. We look forward to providing a helping hand through our efforts and those of the Alliance to the facility and the racers who call London home.”

London Dragway can entertain a vast crowd with its diverse schedule of events that run from March through November which includes bracket racing, Grudge Wars, index races, Outlaw Pro Mods, and more. The door car track record was reset to a 3.75-second eighth-mile elapsed time this season, solidifying the excellent racing surface provided at London Dragway. Now the racers will get to participate in the $250,000 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series and host a WDRA Race for The Rod event in 2024.

“We look forward to partnering with WDRA because we feel like their main focus is directed toward bracket racing and that’s what’s important to our racer,” said London Dragway owner Craig Boone. “We also feel like the programs they have to offer will not only benefit the racers, but they will benefit our track as well.”

A WDRA partnership includes an array of benefits and discounts that are exclusive to WDRA members and racetracks. At the end of the season, London Dragway racers will get the opportunity to compete at Montgomery International Dragway for both the WDRA Summit Southern Bracket Finals and WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Championship events. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a future WDRA World Champion in the staging lanes at London with the amount of talent on display week after week.