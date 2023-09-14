Connect with us

Lizzy Musi Wins Back-to-Back ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Events, Makes Semifinal Round Appearance in Denver

Lizzy Musi has not only been making waves on the race track with her outstanding performances but has also proven herself as an embodiment of strength and resilience in the face of challenges. With the completion of the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Idaho makeup race and the conclusion of the Denver NPK event, Musi has secured her spot in two consecutive finals, one semifinal race and scored two wins.

“Lizzy’s driving hasn’t missed a round – we are rating her driving 100,” said her father, Pat Musi, renowned engine builder. “The new Robert Hayes-built car has worked out, and then [PDRA Pro Nitrous racer] Jay Cox has been helping.”

 

Her most recent victory came at the Denver NPK event, where the Idaho makeup race was contested. The final round of the No Prep Kings event at Firebird Raceway, Idaho, unfortunately, couldn’t be completed due to a prior accident. 

However, Lizzy didn’t let that slow her down when she lined up against Chuck 55” Parker at Bandimere Speedway. She drove Bonnie 2.0,” her new 1969 Camaro, to a victory for the hefty $40,000 prize and points for her team. This recent win marked her second of the season.

Then, during the Denver NPK event, Lizzy’s team captain, Kye Kelley, drew her in the semifinals, but Kelley crossed the finish line first after a tight race. 

Pat continued to praise his daughter and her season so far amid her breast cancer diagnosis and treatments.

“I don’t know anybody that is as sick as Lizzy is right now to be able to do what she’s doing, I think it’s just amazing,” Pat said as he explained Lizzy was at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston receiving another treatment.

Now the team is gearing up for their next challenge as Pat explains he just arrived in Las Vegas, driving the truck and trailer from Denver for the next NPK race.

“Vegas, stand back because we’re coming out guns blazing,” Pat said. “We had another engine brought to us from the shop. When I see an opportunity to be able to really move her up, I’m going to take it.”

Pat also credits this momentum to Lizzy’s sponsors: Red Line Oil, Lemons Headers, ACL Bearings, Jesel, Strange Engineering, Lincoln Electric, Robert Hayes Race Cars, Penske/PRS, VP Racing Fuels, Strange Engineering, TMS Titanium, Precision Racing Suspension, Penske and Newell INX, among others.

“We’ve got a killer crew, and I’m honored,” stated Pat. “Mikey, Jeremy, Elliott, the whole crew. Also, thank you to my wife [Elizabeth].”

The next stop on the No Prep Kings schedule is set for August 15-16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

