Lizzy Musi to Debut New ’69 Camaro at Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings in Epping

A plan that started more than a year ago will come to fruition as the Musi Racing team is set to debut its new Edelbrock-equipped Lucas Oil ’69 Camaro at next weekend’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings stop at New England Dragway in Epping, NH.

Lizzy Musi will be behind the wheel of the new car, which was purpose-built for the wildly popular Street Outlaws series that airs on Discovery. The car was built by Robert Hayes Race Cars with close consultation from Pat Musi himself. It’s a major moment for the team, and there is a noticeable excitement level regarding the new car as the team heads to the fourth race of the 2021 Street Outlaws season.

ADVERTISEMENT



“It’s a one-of-a-kind car and I don’t think there’s anything nicer around,” Pat Musi said. “The whole deal is killer. It looks like a street car, it’s all steel roof and quarters, and everything you can imagine has been covered on this car. This is Robert Hayes’ baby and something he’s been thinking about for more than a year. To see it come together a year later, it’s pretty cool.”

The Musi-powered Camaro will feature the latest and greatest from Pat Musi Racing Engines, including a 959 cubic-inch nitrous engine and several components that were designed specifically for the NPK series. Stock Car Steel and SRI Performance in Mooresville, NC, provided the tubing for the chassis as part of their partnership with Musi Racing.

Hayes and his crew put in long days to finish the car, with Musi joking they did “a month’s worth of work in a week,” but the finished product has made it well worth it.

“Anything and everything you could think of, we did and put it on this car,” Musi said. “The details, all the work done on this deal, this car is meant to go fast. The old car, we were constantly fighting it. It just wasn’t made for what we’re doing and for this type of racing. We decided to go now with the new car and I feel like we can have success right off the bat. We’ll also have the same support from companies like Edelbrock, Lucas Oil, Newell INX, ACL RACE Series Bearings, VP Racing Fuels, Strange Engineering and BriskUSA Spark Plugs so that’s also exciting.”

Lizzy Musi had instant success on the NPK tour, notching her first victory at New England Dragway and racking up three straight victories in 2019. With the anticipation brewing for the new car, she’s also eager to get behind the wheel of a car designed specifically for Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

“We’ve been waiting for this day to happen. Robert and the whole crew have been working their butts off, and we’re all excited to see it in action,” Lizzy Musi said.

The team will head to Epping after a test session this week, fully intent on making an immediate impression with the new car. The Musi Racing team had a semifinals appearance earlier this year at Palm Beach International Raceway and are confident they can go rounds in the new car.

“I really do feel like we can have success right away,” Pat Musi said. “I think we’ve got everything covered and when this car rolls out of the trailer, we’ll be ready to race. I couldn’t be more proud with what Robert and everyone have done. It’s all pretty exciting.”

Comments