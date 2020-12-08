Lizzy Musi to be Featured During Monday’s Street Outlaws: Fastest in America on Discovery

For those wanting to see plenty of Lizzy Musi in action on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, Monday night is the time.

The star racer and her Pat Musi Racing Engines-powered Edelbrock-equipped Lucas Oil “Aftershock” Camaro will be featured heavily during tonight’s episode on the Discovery channel. It premieres at 8 p.m. EST and includes Musi and Team NOLA competing against Team Iowa as both squads race for a shot at $300,000.

Filmed at an undisclosed concrete road in Wyoming earlier this summer, the series has been a huge hit with teams and drivers vying for the title of the “Fastest in America.” On Monday, Musi gets her first shot this season to showcase her talents to a national television audience.

“It’s the first time this season that our team is featured and we actually race, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be an exciting episode,” Pat Musi said. “This series and the whole Street Outlaws deal is a whole other way to get drag racing out there and it’s doing a good job of it. There’s millions of viewers interested each week and tonight should be good.”

Musi and the rest of the participants spent an extended time on location in Wyoming filming the season, which debuted on Oct. 19.

In all, 12 of the fastest street racing teams in America competed for the massive payday, which led to exciting racing and plenty of drama off the track as well. Musi said that will be apparent during tonight’s episode as NOLA and Iowa battle it out for a chance to advance to the next round.

“Iowa was talking a little junk, but I can keep up with the best of them,” Pat Musi joked.

Filming was a challenging ordeal considering the time away from home and racing more than 5,000 feet above sea level, but it was a worthwhile solution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has already led to some standout racing against a picturesque backdrop, and the Musi Racing team did its best to take advantage of the opportunity.

“It was a grind being away that long, but Discovery had a great idea to film in Wyoming and it was a cool scene,” Pat Musi said. “The racing was intense. Everybody is trying to take each other’s heads off. It was a last-minute deal for us, too, but we managed to make some really killer runs. For just a couple weeks notice, I thought we did really well.”

Lizzy showed her worth on the Street Outlaws scene a year ago, piloting the Musi 959-powered “Aftershock” Camaro to three wins on the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings circuit.

That helped build her already huge fan following, and she’ll have a chance to grow that in the coming weeks on Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.

“We proved ourselves in the No Prep Kings deal,” Pat Musi said. “We adapted there and we proved them wrong on a lot of things. She’s a great driver and I think a lot of people will continue to see that.”

