Lizzy Musi, Musi Racing Preparing for Big 2023 in ‘Street Outlaw: No Prep Kings’

The 2023 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season might not start until June for Lizzy Musi and the Musi Racing team, but the team has been hard at work this off-season in preparation for a big year.

Pat Musi and the team aren’t slowing down, either, going full speed ahead on being ready for the upcoming season. That means plenty of testing from the end of March until the first race of the season in June, plus putting the finishing touches on a second “Bonnie” ’69 Camaro.

The new car from Robert Hayes is expected to be done before the season starts, giving the team plenty of options — and plenty of parts — for the NPK season.

“We’re going to continue to keep our heads down and pay attention to what we’re doing,” Pat Musi said. “Everyone on the team is ready and we’re working on a lot of things. We’re going to stay focused and we’re going to be testing a lot more. Everyone is ready to start testing and we’re loaded for bear.”

Musi praised the team’s commitment this off-season, putting in the time to ensure a strong 2023 campaign for the Musi Racing team. There’s plenty of more work to be done in the meantime, too, and Musi has been impressed with the eagerness everyone has shown.

That starts with the driver, Lizzy Musi, who is energized for a bounce back year, and it continues on down to everyone on the team. The team posted a solid season a year ago, advancing to a pair of final rounds and earning a top 10 finish, but the team has reemphasized the importance of testing in hopes of racing for wins and a championship.

“Whatever it takes, Lizzy’s committed, that’s for sure. Nobody gets it more than her,” Pat Musi said. “She knows what she has to do and she’s on board. Our team, everyone is ready and they’re all excited going into the new year. Having a proven car and having a new car, it’s exciting and a good position to be in. You need to have two cars in this deal. Anything can happen and you have so many races in a row.”

That will definitely be the case as the 2023 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season starts on June 2-3 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio. That kicks off a stretch of five straight race weekends to open the year, which places a huge importance on getting off to a quick start.

That’s been the emphasis of the Musi Racing team already and Musi has also been quick to applaud the partners that have helped make it happen, including new partners like Lemons Headers and Red Line Oil, as well as returning partners such as ACL Bearings, Jesel Valvetrain, Newell INX, TMS Titanium, Penske/PRS, VP Racing, and many more. Strange Engineering has also been a key partner this offseason, supplying parts for the new car and overall team support.

The support from all of Musi Racing’s sponsors has led to plenty of momentum for the team, and Musi is looking forward to putting it all in action on the track.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to do is test,” Musi said. “We didn’t do enough of that last year, and Lizzy and everyone on the team know the importance of it. Luckily, we’ve got a lot of great supporters and everyone involved is helping. This whole team is getting after it. We’ve been on the dyno all winter and we’re going to be ready.”