Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel. Musi sat side by side with her fiance Kye Kelley while breaking the news.

Sometime around December 2022 to January 2023, Musi said she noticed a lump in her breast that quickly grew over the course of six months. The reality star was persistent with her doctors and went for further testing.

“I got the phone call from the doctor, and I knew it was going to be more serious coming from him. They told me that it’s definitely cancer,” stated Musi.

“It’s one of the fastest and most aggressive breast cancers that you can have. It’s something that I didn’t want to hear,” she continued. “I felt numb when I got the news. My dad and mom were there with me, and we were in the middle of testing the race car for the upcoming season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. It was hard to tell everyone – what do you do? I couldn’t believe that I actually had to say that I had cancer.”

Musi continued to explain the testing she had to undergo Monday, April 17. She found out that it spread to her lymph nodes and her liver.

“That was the day that I finally broke down,” Musi said, explaining that she will get her port and first round of chemo on Friday, April 21. She expressed that she wanted to have kids but was juggling racing and now her current health condition.

Musi said that she’s feeling good with all of the recent news and has been getting many text messages and calls from those offering support. Additionally, Musi is planning on staying in Mississippi to undergo treatment but has also been approved by MD Anderson for treatment as well.

“We’re going to be doing the best we can. Lizzy is going to have a fight on her hands, and I’m going to be fighting right there behind her,” said Kelley, explaining he will stay on his planned racing schedule for the year.

Lizzy Musi, along with her father and renowned engine builder, Pat Musi, has found much success and notoriety on Street Outlaws. Kye and Lizzy have set the date to get married later this year on November 11, 2023.