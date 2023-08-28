Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photos by Danny Stogner

News

Lizzy Musi, ‘Chuck 55’ Parker’s Final Round Postponed at ‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Event at Firebird Raceway

Published

Saturday’s Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings event at Firebird Raceway near Boise, Idaho, was cut short due to an unfortunate accident prior to the final round. 

With Lizzy Musi and “Chuck 55” Parker waiting to battle for $40,000, a small tire car in the Locals Only event crossed the center line while racing Damon Merchant, directly hitting the concrete wall in the right lane. The substantial damage to the wall forced officials to halt racing for the night. The final round will be contested in Denver at Bandimere Speedway on Sept. 8-9.

Musi is looking to win back-to-back Invitationals, after taking home the victory in Tulsa two weeks ago when she debuted “Bonnie 2.0,” her brand new nitrous-assisted ’69 Camaro. It will be the 15th event final of her NPK career. Parker, meanwhile, finds himself in his first ever Invitational final round. His iconic ’55 Chevy is sporting a brand new screw-blown combination from PJS Racing Engines this season.   

“We have our hands full with Lizzy Musi’s new car,” Parker stated on social media. “She’s 300 pounds lighter, and more aerodynamic than our shoebox. It’s nothing more power can’t overcome.”

Musi drew longtime competitor Bobby Ducote in round one, then beat fellow top contender Larry “Axman” Roach in round two. She then took out Kyle Canion and Shawn Ellington – better known as Murder Nova – to earn her spot in the finals.

Parker defeated Jerry Bird in the opening round, then proceeded to score victories over Jeff Lutz, Robin Roberts, and John Odom. 

On Friday night, Kye Kelley continued his stranglehold on the Individual points championship, winning his second Great 8 race of the season in his fourth final. He eliminated Nate Sayler in the first round, then knocked out his two closest competitors – Roach and Giuseppe Gentile – in the semis and finals.   

The victory gives Kelley a commanding lead in his quest for his first No Prep Kings championship. He currently sits at 37 points, nearly two full Great 8 events ahead of Gentile at 20. Roach is third with 16. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Photo by Danny Stogner

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.