Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Little River Dragway Latest Track to Join Growing NHRA Member Track Network

Published

NHRA officials are thrilled to announce another facility has joined the NHRA Member Track Network, welcoming Little River Dragway to the growing South Central Division (Division 4).

Located in Holland, Texas, Little River Dragway offers a full racing schedule that is loaded with a variety of classes and unique race weekends. Joining the NHRA Member Track Network also signals an exciting new era for the facility as it celebrates its 70th year of operation in 2027.

With a memorable history dating nearly seven decades, Little River Dragway has built a standout racer and fan base in the area, something that will only be enhanced with the new NHRA partnership.

“We’re proud to announce that Little River Dragway is now NHRA-sanctioned,” said Little River Dragway General Manager and Track Operator Mike Garvin. “This is a huge milestone for our track, our racers and our fans. While we’re stepping into a new chapter, one thing will never change — our commitment to great racing, a family atmosphere and the racers who make this place special.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Little River Dragway can offer a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the opportunity to host NHRA specialty events, including the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

With a year-long schedule filled with events, Little River Dragway also takes pride in its family-friendly atmosphere in the Central Texas area, offering a great facility for area racing fans.

“We are excited to welcome Little River Dragway in Holland, Texas, to the NHRA South Central Division member track network,” NHRA South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said. “Little River has a long-standing history in Texas drag racing, and facilities like this are an important part of the foundation of our sport. We recognize the value these tracks bring to their local racing communities and the role they play in developing the next generation of racers.

“Our goal is to provide the support, resources and opportunities that help our member tracks continue to grow and succeed. We look forward to working with the team at Little River Dragway and building a strong relationship that benefits the facility, its racers and the sport as a whole.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 and 2027 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026. Drag Illustrated

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

News

Piedmont Dragway Sold to Greg Loflin and Terry Ferrell; Bob Harris to Lead Operations

Piedmont Dragway, the eighth-mile drag strip outside Greensboro that has been home to North Carolina door slammer racing since 1957, has new ownership. Longtime...

22 hours ago
The flat-black Elite Motorsports 2027-spec Pro Stock Camaro with hood scoop at Texas Motorplex The flat-black Elite Motorsports 2027-spec Pro Stock Camaro with hood scoop at Texas Motorplex

Exclusive

The Fans Cast Their Vote: Elite’s 2027 Pro Stock Preview Brings the House Down in Texas

When Elite Motorsports rolled out the 2027-spec Pro Stock car at the end of Q1 in Ennis, the grandstands answered before the car ever...

3 days ago

News

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony Returns to Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California Wine Country

Following a captivating 75th anniversary season, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is set to cap off a milestone campaign with the NHRA...

2 days ago

News

Championship Hopes On The Line As NHRA Rolls Into Las Vegas For Penultimate Race

With only two events remaining in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season, the stakes are high as championship contenders head to the 26th annual MOPAR NHRA...

3 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.