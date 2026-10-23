Little River Dragway Latest Track to Join Growing NHRA Member Track Network

NHRA officials are thrilled to announce another facility has joined the NHRA Member Track Network, welcoming Little River Dragway to the growing South Central Division (Division 4).

Located in Holland, Texas, Little River Dragway offers a full racing schedule that is loaded with a variety of classes and unique race weekends. Joining the NHRA Member Track Network also signals an exciting new era for the facility as it celebrates its 70th year of operation in 2027.

With a memorable history dating nearly seven decades, Little River Dragway has built a standout racer and fan base in the area, something that will only be enhanced with the new NHRA partnership.

“We’re proud to announce that Little River Dragway is now NHRA-sanctioned,” said Little River Dragway General Manager and Track Operator Mike Garvin. “This is a huge milestone for our track, our racers and our fans. While we’re stepping into a new chapter, one thing will never change — our commitment to great racing, a family atmosphere and the racers who make this place special.”

By joining the NHRA Member Track Network, Little River Dragway can offer a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the opportunity to host NHRA specialty events, including the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The facility will also get access to NHRA’s extensive support programs as part of the member track network, insurance benefits and national marketing platforms.

With a year-long schedule filled with events, Little River Dragway also takes pride in its family-friendly atmosphere in the Central Texas area, offering a great facility for area racing fans.

“We are excited to welcome Little River Dragway in Holland, Texas, to the NHRA South Central Division member track network,” NHRA South Central Division Director Jonathan Johnson said. “Little River has a long-standing history in Texas drag racing, and facilities like this are an important part of the foundation of our sport. We recognize the value these tracks bring to their local racing communities and the role they play in developing the next generation of racers.

“Our goal is to provide the support, resources and opportunities that help our member tracks continue to grow and succeed. We look forward to working with the team at Little River Dragway and building a strong relationship that benefits the facility, its racers and the sport as a whole.”

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For more information on NHRA, including the 2026 and 2027 schedule, visit www.nhra.com.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026.