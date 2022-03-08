Lisa Kubo Joins McLeod Racing as Director of Sport Compact Sales

Import racing star and industry veteran, Lisa Kubo, will join the McLeod Racing family as the Director of Sport Compact Sales. For over 27 years, Kubo has lived and breathed the sport compact lifestyle so it only made sense to bring her on board with McLeod Racing.

Lisa Kubo, the first sport compact FWD driver to break into the seven-second zone, has an immense background in the sport compact world. As a professional drag racer of 12 years, Kubo brings a world of knowledge and connections to help grow and strengthen the McLeod Tuner Series line. And to be part of her journey as she re-emerges on to the scene, McLeod sees the opportunity to grow with race teams and engineers to bring the best products on the market.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter,” says Lisa Kubo. “To join the team that Paul Lee has assembled is a true honor. Every person here is a racer and they love the aftermarket just like I do. It’ll be fun to broadcast the quality and the commitment that McLeod Racing has placed in the sport compact world.”

McLeod Racing continues to grow with new applications for both the sport compact and European markets. As the industry leader in drivetrain components since 1971, customers can expect first class innovation with a strong technical support system. McLeod’s President, Paul Lee, continues to revolutionize the drivetrain market by bringing together a team of people who love what they do and are car enthusiasts themselves.

“I’ve been friends with Lisa and her family for many years,” says McLeod Racing president, Paul Lee. “I’ve always thought that with her vast experience in this arena of drag racing and the sport compact aftermarket, she would be a tremendous asset to our team. I am happy that she has finally joined the McLeod team.”

