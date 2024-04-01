Lions Automobilia Foundation & Museum Announce 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees, Event Date

The Lions Automobilia Foundation & Museum has announced the 2024 Hall of Fame inductees and a date for the special event.

The Lions Automobilia Foundation Board of Directors and founder Rick Lorenzen will honor the third annual class of Lions Automobilia Foundation Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Legendary drag racer and innovator Jack Chrisman, Steve Gibbs, former NHRA Competition Director, alongside National Hot Rod Association founder Wally Parks will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the dinner and silent auction fundraiser at the Lions Automobilia Foundation in Rancho Dominguez, California.

In addition to Chrisman, Gibbs, and Parkshe, the following individuals who have made a major impact on motorsports will also be honored: JC Agajanian, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Carroll Shelby and Bill Stroppe.

The evening will include a sit-down dinner along with a presentation to each of the recipients by the emcee, NHRA Funny Car driver Jack Beckman. The silent auction will include a variety of unique and highly desirable items, with proceeds benefitting the Lions Automobilia Foundation Youth Engagement and Career Path programs. These programs are designed to engage students and young adults by showcasing the history of motorsports and Southern California car culture along with hands-on workshops held at Lions Automobilia Foundation.

Guests will be able to enjoy the Lions Automobilia Foundation Museum, from the eclectic collection of vintage race cars, muscle cars and hot rods to the city streets within the museum walls and the re-creation of the Lions Drag Strip. The evening begins with a cocktail mixer in the Long Beach Grand Prix Paddock Club followed by dinner and presentation of the Legends of Lions Award Ceremony.

Visit the Lions Automobilia Foundation website to purchase tickets.



Hall of Fame Event Schedule

5:00 pm Cocktail mixer & silent auction

6:00 pm Program begins with introductions.

6:30 pm Dinner served.

7:30 pm Awards ceremony

This story was originally published on April 1, 2024.